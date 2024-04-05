Who's Playing

Golden State Warriors @ Dallas Mavericks

Current Records: Golden State 42-34, Dallas 46-30

How To Watch

When: Friday, April 5, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Friday, April 5, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas TV: NBC Sports - Bay Area

NBC Sports - Bay Area Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $139.00

What to Know

The Mavericks are on a five-game streak of home wins, while the Warriors are on a five-game streak of away wins: one of those streaks is about to end. Both teams will face off at 8:30 p.m. ET on Friday at American Airlines Center without much rest after finishing up games yesterday. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

The Mavericks pushed their score to 148 the last time they played they, but on Thursday they couldn't quite do it again. They took down the Hawks 109-95.

Meanwhile, you can't lose the match if you win every quarter, and that was precisely the Warriors' strategy against the Rockets on Thursday. Everything went the Warriors' way against the Rockets as the Warriors made off with a 133-110 win. The oddsmakers were on Golden State's side, but they didn't give the team enough credit as the margin was unexpectedly wide.

The Warriors' victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Stephen Curry, who scored 29 points along with six assists and six rebounds. Curry had some trouble finding his footing against the Mavericks on Tuesday, so this was a step in the right direction. Another player making a difference was Klay Thompson, who went 7 for 11 from beyond the arc en route to 29 points and 4 assists.

Dallas has been performing incredibly well recently as they've won eight of their last nine matchups, which provided a massive bump to their 46-30 record this season. As for Golden State, their win bumped their record up to 42-34.

Keep an eye on the arc in Friday's game: The Mavericks havee made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 14.8 threes per game. However, it's not like the Warriors struggle in that department as they've been averaging 14.7. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

The Mavericks came up short against the Warriors in their previous matchup on Tuesday, falling 104-100. Will the Mavericks have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Dallas is a 5-point favorite against Golden State, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Mavericks as a 5.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 227.5 points.

Series History

Golden State has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Dallas.