Halftime Report

Only two more quarters stand between the Nuggets and the win they were favored to collect coming into this afternoon. Sitting on a score of 65-56, they have looked like the better team, but there's still two more quarters to play.

The Nuggets came into the contest with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Cleveland Cavaliers @ Denver Nuggets

Current Records: Cleveland 45-29, Denver 51-23

How To Watch

When: Sunday, March 31, 2024 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Sunday, March 31, 2024 at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado TV: NBATV

Online streaming: fuboTV

Ticket Cost: $68.00

What to Know

The Nuggets and the Cavaliers are an even 5-5 against one another since January of 2019, but not for long. The Denver Nuggets have the luxury of staying home for another game and will welcome the Cleveland Cavaliers at 3:30 p.m. ET on Sunday at Ball Arena.

The defenses reigned supreme when the Nuggets and the Timberwolves played on Friday, rewarding bettors who took the risk on the low 210-point over/under. The Nuggets took a 111-98 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Timberwolves. Denver didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

The losing side was boosted by Nikola Jokic, who dropped a double-double on 32 points and ten rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Cavaliers have not done well against the 76ers recently (they were 2-8 in their previous ten matchups), but they didn't let the past get in their way on Friday. The Cavaliers narrowly escaped with a win as the squad sidled past the 76ers 117-114. For those keeping track at home, that's the closest victory Cleveland has posted since February 27th.

Denver's loss dropped their record down to 51-23. As for Cleveland, their win bumped their record up to 45-29.

Looking ahead, the Nuggets are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 5.5 points. This contest will be their 12th straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 5-6 against the spread).

The Nuggets came up short against the Cavaliers in their previous matchup back in November of 2023, falling 121-109. Will the Nuggets have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Denver is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Cleveland, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 215.5 points.

Series History

Denver and Cleveland both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.