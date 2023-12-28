Who's Playing

Memphis Grizzlies @ Denver Nuggets

Current Records: Memphis 10-19, Denver 22-10

How To Watch

When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 9 p.m. ET

Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 9 p.m. ET Where: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado TV: Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt

Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $73.48

What to Know

The Denver Nuggets will finish 2023 at home by hosting the Memphis Grizzlies at 9:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Ball Arena. Each of these teams will be fighting to keep a win streak alive as the Nuggets come in on five and the Grizzlies on four.

Last Monday, Denver didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup against Golden State, but they still walked away with a 120-114 win.

The Nuggets got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Nikola Jokic out in front who dropped a double-double on 26 points and 14 rebounds. Jokic is on a roll when it comes to rebounds, as he's now pulled down ten or more in the last four games he's played. Jamal Murray was another key contributor, scoring 28 points along with five rebounds.

Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but the Grizzlies ultimately got the result they hoped for on Tuesday. They slipped by New Orleans 116-115. The win came about thanks to a strong surge starting at the 0:09 mark of the third quarter, when the Grizzlies were facing a 80-65 deficit.

Desmond Bane and Ja Morant were among the main playmakers for the Grizzlies as the former scored 27 points along with seven assists and the latter scored 31 points along with seven assists and five rebounds.

Denver has been performing incredibly well recently as they've won eight of their last nine matches, which provided a massive bump to their 22-10 record this season. As for Memphis, their win was their third straight on the road, which pushed their record up to 10-19.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: The Nuggets just can't miss this season, having made 49% of their shots per game (they're ranked fourth in field goal percentage per game overall). It's a different story for the Grizzlies, though, as they've only made 44% of their shots per game this season. Given the Nuggets' sizeable advantage in that area, the Grizzlies will need to find a way to close that gap.

Looking forward, the Nuggets are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 7.5 points. This contest will be their 11th straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 6-4 against the spread).

Odds

Denver is a big 7.5-point favorite against Memphis, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Nuggets, as the game opened with the Nuggets as a 6-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 225 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Denver has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Memphis.