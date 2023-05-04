Who's Playing

Los Angeles Lakers @ Golden State Warriors

Regular Season Records: Los Angeles 43-39, Golden State 44-38

How To Watch

When: Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 9 p.m. ET

Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 9 p.m. ET Where: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California

Chase Center -- San Francisco, California TV: ESPN

What to Know

Current Series Standings: Los Angeles 1, Golden State 0

On Thursday, the Los Angeles Lakers will fight it out against the Golden State Warriors in a Western Conference playoff contest at 9:00 p.m. ET at Chase Center. The Warriors are expected to win, but seeing as the odds didn't stop the Lakers this last game, maybe the squad has another upset up their sleeve.

On Tuesday, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Los Angeles beat Golden State 117-112. The win made it back-to-back wins for the Lakers. Anthony Davis had a dynamite game for the Lakers, dropping a double-double on 30 points and 23 rebounds. Davis has now blocked at least two shots the last 15 times he's played.

Even though they won, the Lakers should consider staying close to the rim since the team only made six three-pointers. The Warriors, on the other hand, didn't have the same issue and earned 21.

The Lakers are winning the series right now, leading the Warriors 1-0. Come back here after the game to see if the Lakers can scoop up another win or if the Warriors can turn things around.

Odds

Golden State are a solid 6-point favorite against Los Angeles, according to the latest NBA odds.





The over/under is set at 227.5 points.

