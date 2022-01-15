Through 1 Quarter

The Memphis Grizzlies are giving their home crowd exactly what it was hoping to see. It's still tight after one quarter, with the Grizzlies leading 31-25 over the Dallas Mavericks. Memphis' offense has come from several players so far.

Who's Playing

Dallas @ Memphis

Current Records: Dallas 22-19; Memphis 30-14

What to Know

The Memphis Grizzlies are getting right back to it as they host the Dallas Mavericks at 10 p.m. ET Jan. 14 at FedExForum. The Grizzlies are out to keep their five-game home win streak alive.

Memphis was able to grind out a solid victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday, winning 116-108. Shooting guard John Konchar and power forward Jaren Jackson Jr. were among the main playmakers for Memphis as the former posted a double-double on 17 boards and 15 points and the latter had 20 points in addition to five blocks and five rebounds. Jackson Jr. has also now had at least three blocks in his past four games.

Meanwhile, things couldn't have gone much worse for Dallas as they lost 108-85 to the New York Knicks on Wednesday. Power forward Maxi Kleber wasn't much of a difference maker for Dallas; Kleber finished with only nine points on 3-for-10 shooting in his 36 minutes on the court.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Memphis is expected to win a tight contest on Friday. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on an eight-game streak of ATS wins.

The Grizzlies' win brought them up to 30-14 while the Mavericks' defeat pulled them down to 22-19. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Memphis enters the game with 10.18 steals per game on average, which is the best in the league. But Dallas ranks first in the league when it comes to steals given up per game, with only 6.6 on average. Ball control might end up being a major factor in this one.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 10 p.m. ET

Friday at 10 p.m. ET Where: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $17.64

Odds

The Grizzlies are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Mavericks, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Grizzlies as a 3-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Dallas have won 14 out of their last 24 games against Memphis.

Dec 08, 2021 - Dallas 104 vs. Memphis 96

Dec 04, 2021 - Memphis 97 vs. Dallas 90

May 11, 2021 - Memphis 133 vs. Dallas 104

Apr 14, 2021 - Dallas 114 vs. Memphis 113

Feb 22, 2021 - Dallas 102 vs. Memphis 92

Mar 06, 2020 - Dallas 121 vs. Memphis 96

Feb 05, 2020 - Memphis 121 vs. Dallas 107

Nov 09, 2019 - Dallas 138 vs. Memphis 122

Apr 07, 2019 - Dallas 129 vs. Memphis 127

Apr 05, 2019 - Memphis 122 vs. Dallas 112

Mar 02, 2019 - Memphis 111 vs. Dallas 81

Nov 19, 2018 - Memphis 98 vs. Dallas 88

Mar 10, 2018 - Dallas 114 vs. Memphis 80

Nov 22, 2017 - Dallas 95 vs. Memphis 94

Oct 26, 2017 - Memphis 96 vs. Dallas 91

Oct 25, 2017 - Dallas 103 vs. Memphis 94

Apr 12, 2017 - Dallas 100 vs. Memphis 93

Mar 31, 2017 - Memphis 99 vs. Dallas 90

Mar 03, 2017 - Dallas 104 vs. Memphis 100

Nov 18, 2016 - Memphis 80 vs. Dallas 64

Apr 08, 2016 - Dallas 103 vs. Memphis 93

Feb 06, 2016 - Dallas 114 vs. Memphis 110

Dec 18, 2015 - Dallas 97 vs. Memphis 88

Nov 24, 2015 - Memphis 110 vs. Dallas 96

Injury Report for Memphis

Yves Pons: Out (Covid-19)

Killian Tillie: Out (Covid-19)

Dillon Brooks: Out (Ankle)

Injury Report for Dallas