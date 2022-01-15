Through 1 Quarter
The Memphis Grizzlies are giving their home crowd exactly what it was hoping to see. It's still tight after one quarter, with the Grizzlies leading 31-25 over the Dallas Mavericks. Memphis' offense has come from several players so far.
Who's Playing
Dallas @ Memphis
Current Records: Dallas 22-19; Memphis 30-14
What to Know
The Memphis Grizzlies are getting right back to it as they host the Dallas Mavericks at 10 p.m. ET Jan. 14 at FedExForum. The Grizzlies are out to keep their five-game home win streak alive.
Memphis was able to grind out a solid victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday, winning 116-108. Shooting guard John Konchar and power forward Jaren Jackson Jr. were among the main playmakers for Memphis as the former posted a double-double on 17 boards and 15 points and the latter had 20 points in addition to five blocks and five rebounds. Jackson Jr. has also now had at least three blocks in his past four games.
Meanwhile, things couldn't have gone much worse for Dallas as they lost 108-85 to the New York Knicks on Wednesday. Power forward Maxi Kleber wasn't much of a difference maker for Dallas; Kleber finished with only nine points on 3-for-10 shooting in his 36 minutes on the court.
Barring any buzzer beaters, Memphis is expected to win a tight contest on Friday. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on an eight-game streak of ATS wins.
The Grizzlies' win brought them up to 30-14 while the Mavericks' defeat pulled them down to 22-19. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Memphis enters the game with 10.18 steals per game on average, which is the best in the league. But Dallas ranks first in the league when it comes to steals given up per game, with only 6.6 on average. Ball control might end up being a major factor in this one.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee
- TV: ESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $17.64
Odds
The Grizzlies are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Mavericks, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Grizzlies as a 3-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Dallas have won 14 out of their last 24 games against Memphis.
Injury Report for Memphis
- Yves Pons: Out (Covid-19)
- Killian Tillie: Out (Covid-19)
- Dillon Brooks: Out (Ankle)
Injury Report for Dallas
- Kristaps Porzingis: Out (Covid-19)
- Willie Cauley-Stein: Out (Personal)