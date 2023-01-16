Who's Playing

Phoenix @ Memphis

Current Records: Phoenix 21-23; Memphis 29-13

What to Know

The Memphis Grizzlies will square off against the Phoenix Suns at 6 p.m. ET Monday at FedExForum. The Grizzlies know how to get points on the board -- the team has finished with flashy point totals in its past six matchups -- so hopefully Phoenix likes a good challenge.

Memphis had enough points to win and then some against the Indiana Pacers this past Saturday, taking their contest 130-112. Memphis' success was spearheaded by the efforts of shooting guard Desmond Bane, who shot 5-for-11 from beyond the arc and finished with 25 points and eight boards, and point guard Ja Morant, who posted a double-double on 23 points and ten assists.

Meanwhile, Phoenix was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Friday as they fell 121-116 to the Minnesota Timberwolves. Center Deandre Ayton had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with 11 points on 5-for-18 shooting in his 30 minutes on the court. That makes it four consecutive games in which Ayton has had at least 11 rebounds.

Memphis is expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Oklahoma City Thunder Dec. 17 easily too and instead slipped up with a 115-109. In other words, don't count the Suns out just yet.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 6 p.m. ET

Monday at 6 p.m. ET Where: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee TV: TNT

TNT Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $15.14

Odds

The Grizzlies are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Suns, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Series History

Memphis have won 15 out of their last 26 games against Phoenix.