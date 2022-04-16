Who's Playing
Minnesota @ Memphis
Current Records: Minnesota 1-0; Memphis 56-26
What to Know
The Minnesota Timberwolves have enjoyed the comforts of home their last four games, but now they must head out on the road. After a few days' rest for both teams, they and the Memphis Grizzlies will meet up at 3:30 p.m. ET April 16 at FedExForum. The Timberwolves will be strutting in after a victory while Memphis will be stumbling in from a defeat.
Minnesota didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday, but they still walked away with a 109-104 win. Small forward Anthony Edwards (30 points) and point guard D'Angelo Russell (29 points) were the top scorers for Minnesota. Anthony Edwards' performance made up for a slower game against the Chicago Bulls on Sunday.
Meanwhile, a win for the Grizz just wasn't in the stars on Sunday as the squad never even grasped a temporary lead. They have to be aching after a bruising 139-110 loss to the Boston Celtics. Memphis was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 72-49. Memphis' loss came about despite a quality game from shooting guard John Konchar, who posted a triple-double on 17 points, 13 rebounds, and ten assists. That's Konchar's first triple-double of the season.
Minnesota is expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Washington Wizards April 5 easily too and instead slipped up with a 132-114. In other words, don't count the Grizzlies out just yet.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET
- Where: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee
- TV: ESPN
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $45.15
Odds
The Grizzlies are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Timberwolves, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Grizzlies as a 7-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Memphis have won 17 out of their last 25 games against Minnesota.
