Who's Playing

Milwaukee Bucks @ Indiana Pacers

Regular Season Records: Milwaukee 49-33, Indiana 47-35

How To Watch

When: Friday, April 26, 2024 at 5:30 p.m. ET

Friday, April 26, 2024 at 5:30 p.m. ET Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $52.00

What to Know

Current Series Standings: Milwaukee 1, Indiana 1

On Friday, the Milwaukee Bucks will fight it out against the Indiana Pacers in an Eastern Conference playoff contest at 5:30 p.m. ET at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Coming off a loss in a game the Bucks were expected to win, they now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

The Pacers might be facing a desperate Bucks squad considering the result of the team's postseason contest against the Pacers on Tuesday. The Bucks took a 125-108 bruising from the Pacers. The loss put an end to Milwaukee's undefeated start to the season.

Pascal Siakam was a one-man wrecking crew for the Pacers as he dropped a double-double on 37 points and 11 rebounds. Siakam's evening made it three games in a row in which he has scored at least 30 points. The team also got some help courtesy of Myles Turner, who scored 22 points along with seven rebounds and six assists.

The Bucks and the Pacers are all tied up in their series so far, with one victory each. Check back here after the game to see who wins this pivotal Game 3 matchup.

Odds

Indiana is a solid 6-point favorite against Milwaukee, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Pacers, as the game opened with the Pacers as a 3.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 222.5 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Indiana has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Milwaukee.