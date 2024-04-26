Who's Playing
Milwaukee Bucks @ Indiana Pacers
Regular Season Records: Milwaukee 49-33, Indiana 47-35Current Series Standings: Milwaukee 1, Indiana 1
How To Watch
- When: Friday, April 26, 2024 at 5:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV: ESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Ticket Cost: $52.00
What to Know
On Friday, the Milwaukee Bucks will fight it out against the Indiana Pacers in an Eastern Conference playoff contest at 5:30 p.m. ET at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Coming off a loss in a game the Bucks were expected to win, they now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.
The Pacers might be facing a desperate Bucks squad considering the result of the team's postseason contest against the Pacers on Tuesday. The Bucks took a 125-108 bruising from the Pacers. The loss put an end to Milwaukee's undefeated start to the season.
Pascal Siakam was a one-man wrecking crew for the Pacers as he dropped a double-double on 37 points and 11 rebounds. Siakam's evening made it three games in a row in which he has scored at least 30 points. The team also got some help courtesy of Myles Turner, who scored 22 points along with seven rebounds and six assists.
The Bucks and the Pacers are all tied up in their series so far, with one victory each. Check back here after the game to see who wins this pivotal Game 3 matchup.
Odds
Indiana is a solid 6-point favorite against Milwaukee, according to the latest NBA odds.
The line has drifted a bit towards the Pacers, as the game opened with the Pacers as a 3.5-point favorite.
The over/under is 222.5 points.
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Indiana has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Milwaukee.
- Apr 23, 2024 - Indiana 125 vs. Milwaukee 108
- Apr 21, 2024 - Milwaukee 109 vs. Indiana 94
- Jan 03, 2024 - Indiana 142 vs. Milwaukee 130
- Jan 01, 2024 - Indiana 122 vs. Milwaukee 113
- Dec 13, 2023 - Milwaukee 140 vs. Indiana 126
- Dec 07, 2023 - Indiana 128 vs. Milwaukee 119
- Nov 09, 2023 - Indiana 126 vs. Milwaukee 124
- Mar 29, 2023 - Milwaukee 149 vs. Indiana 136
- Mar 16, 2023 - Indiana 139 vs. Milwaukee 123
- Jan 27, 2023 - Milwaukee 141 vs. Indiana 131