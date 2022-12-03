Who's Playing
Portland @ Utah
Current Records: Portland 11-11; Utah 14-11
What to Know
The Portland Trail Blazers have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Utah Jazz and are hoping to record their first victory since May 12 of last year. Portland will take on Utah at 9 p.m. ET Saturday at Vivint Arena after having had a few days off. The Jazz should still be riding high after a big win, while Rip City will be looking to right the ship.
The Trail Blazers ended up a good deal behind the Los Angeles Lakers when they played on Wednesday, losing 128-109. Power forward Jerami Grant put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 27 points and five assists.
Meanwhile, Utah took their contest against the Indiana Pacers on Friday by a conclusive 139-119 score. The game was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Utah had established a 101-81 advantage. Small forward Lauri Markkanen and center Walker Kessler were among the main playmakers for Utah as the former shot 5-for-9 from downtown and finished with a double-double on 24 points and 13 boards and the latter dropped a double-double on 20 points and 11 rebounds.
The Trail Blazers are expected to lose this next one by 4. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 9-4-2 against the spread when expected to lose.
Portland's loss took them down to 11-11 while Utah's win pulled them up to 14-11. Allowing an average of 115.52 points per game, the Jazz haven't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming matchup.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Vivint Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah
- TV: ATTSN Rocky Mountain
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $15.55
Odds
The Jazz are a 4-point favorite against the Trail Blazers, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Jazz as a 3.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Utah have won 16 out of their last 27 games against Portland.
