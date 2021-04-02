Who's Playing

Dallas @ New York

Current Records: Dallas 25-21; New York 24-24

What to Know

The New York Knicks will be playing at home against the Dallas Mavericks at 7:30 p.m. ET Friday. Coming off of a loss in a game they were expected to win, the Knicks nows face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

New York was just a bucket short of a victory on Wednesday and fell 102-101 to the Minnesota Timberwolves. The contest was as close as the oddsmakers predicted, but New York had been the slight favorite coming in. The losing side was boosted by power forward Julius Randle, who posted a double-double on 26 points and 12 boards along with six assists.

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Dallas beat the Boston Celtics 113-108 on Wednesday. Dallas' point guard Luka Doncic did his thing and shot 7-for-11 from beyond the arc and finished with 36 points, five dimes and eight rebounds.

Dallas' win lifted them to 25-21 while New York's defeat dropped them down to 24-24. We'll see if Dallas can repeat their recent success or if the Knicks bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York TV: NBATV

NBATV Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Mavericks are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Knicks, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -109

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

New York and Dallas both have five wins in their last ten games.