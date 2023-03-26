Who's Playing

Chicago @ Los Angeles

Current Records: Chicago 35-38; Los Angeles 37-37

What to Know

The Los Angeles Lakers need to shore up a defense that is allowing 116.64 points per contest before their game Sunday. Their homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Chicago Bulls at 3:30 p.m. ET March 26 at Crypto.com Arena. These two teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous games.

The Lakers didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the Oklahoma City Thunder this past Friday, but they still walked away with a 116-111 win. The team accrued 74 points in the first half and coasted on those for the victory. Center Anthony Davis continued his habit of dropping crazy stat lines, dropping a double-double on 37 points and 15 rebounds.

Meanwhile, everything went Chicago's way against the Portland Trail Blazers this past Friday as they made off with a 124-96 victory. The game was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point the Bulls had established a 94-72 advantage. Chicago's shooting guard Zach LaVine was one of the most active players for the squad, shooting 6-for-9 from beyond the arc and finishing with 33 points and eight assists.

Los Angeles is the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.

Los Angeles was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap when the two teams previously met in December of 2021 as they fell 115-110 to Chicago. Maybe Los Angeles will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California TV: NBC Sports Chicago

Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $108.64

Odds

The Lakers are a 3.5-point favorite against the Bulls, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Lakers as a 4.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Los Angeles have won eight out of their last 13 games against Chicago.