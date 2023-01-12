Who's Playing

Dallas @ Los Angeles

Current Records: Dallas 23-19; Los Angeles 19-22

What to Know

The Los Angeles Lakers haven't won a contest against the Dallas Mavericks since Dec. 15 of 2021, but they'll be looking to end the drought Thursday. The Lakers will take on Dallas at 10 p.m. ET at Crypto.com Arena after having had a few days off. Los Angeles is hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 117.83 points per game.

Los Angeles received a tough blow on Monday as they fell 122-109 to the Denver Nuggets. Point guard Russell Westbrook (25 points) was the top scorer for Los Angeles.

Meanwhile, the Mavericks lost to the Los Angeles Clippers on the road by a decisive 113-101 margin. Point guard Luka Doncic did his best for Dallas, finishing with 43 points (a whopping 43% of their total) and seven dimes along with 11 boards.

The Lakers are expected to lose this next one by 3.5. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the team is 6-16-2 ATS when expected to lose.

The losses put Los Angeles at 19-22 and Dallas at 23-19. Los Angeles is 8-13 after losses this year, Dallas 11-7.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 10 p.m. ET

Thursday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California TV: TNT

TNT Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $29.00

Odds

The Mavericks are a 3.5-point favorite against the Lakers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Mavericks as a 3-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Dallas have won 14 out of their last 25 games against Los Angeles.