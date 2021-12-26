Who's Playing

Brooklyn @ Los Angeles

Current Records: Brooklyn 21-9; Los Angeles 16-17

What to Know

The Brooklyn Nets have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the Los Angeles Lakers at 8 p.m. ET this past Saturday at Crypto.com Arena after having had a few days off. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

Brooklyn came up short against the Orlando Magic last week, falling 100-93. Small forward Kessler Edwards had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with only nine points on 4-for-13 shooting in his 38 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles got maybe a little too into the holiday spirit, gifting the San Antonio Spurs an easy 138-110 win. It was supposed to be a close contest, and the Lakers were supposed to come out on top, but neither of those things ended up happening. A silver lining for them was the play of small forward LeBron James, who had 36 points and six assists in addition to nine boards. The game made it LBJ's third in a row with at least 31 points.

The losses put Brooklyn at 21-9 and Los Angeles at 16-17. A pair of defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Brooklyn have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 42.90%, which places them second in the league. Less enviably, the Lakers are stumbling into the matchup with the fourth most points allowed per game in the league, having given up 112 on average.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California TV: ABC

ABC Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $248.99

Odds

The Lakers are a slight 2-point favorite against the Nets, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Lakers as a 1-point favorite.

Over/Under: -108

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Los Angeles have won seven out of their last 12 games against Brooklyn.

Apr 10, 2021 - Los Angeles 126 vs. Brooklyn 101

Feb 18, 2021 - Brooklyn 109 vs. Los Angeles 98

Mar 10, 2020 - Brooklyn 104 vs. Los Angeles 102

Jan 23, 2020 - Los Angeles 128 vs. Brooklyn 113

Mar 22, 2019 - Brooklyn 111 vs. Los Angeles 106

Dec 18, 2018 - Brooklyn 115 vs. Los Angeles 110

Feb 02, 2018 - Los Angeles 102 vs. Brooklyn 99

Nov 03, 2017 - Los Angeles 124 vs. Brooklyn 112

Dec 14, 2016 - Brooklyn 107 vs. Los Angeles 97

Nov 15, 2016 - Los Angeles 125 vs. Brooklyn 118

Mar 01, 2016 - Los Angeles 107 vs. Brooklyn 101

Nov 06, 2015 - Los Angeles 104 vs. Brooklyn 98

Injury Report for Los Angeles

LeBron James: Game-Time Decision (Abdomen)

Kent Bazemore: Out (Covid-19)

Austin Reaves: Out (Covid-19)

Trevor Ariza: Out (Covid-19)

Kendrick Nunn: Out (Knee)

Anthony Davis: Out (Knee)

Injury Report for Brooklyn