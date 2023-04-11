Who's Playing

Minnesota Timberwolves @ Los Angeles Lakers

Current Records: Minnesota 0-0; Los Angeles 0-0

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at 10 p.m. ET

Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at 10 p.m. ET Where: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California TV: TNT

What to Know

The Lakers and the Timberwolves are an even 5-5 against one another since December of 2020, but not for long. Having advanced to the postseason, the Los Angeles Lakers and the Minnesota Timberwolves will clash in the #7 vs #8 play in game at 10:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Crypto.com Arena. The pair come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

On Sunday, Los Angeles earned a 128-117 win over Utah. The win made it back-to-back wins for the Lakers. LeBron James went supernova for the Lakers, going 8 for 14 from beyond the arc en route to 36 points and 6 assists.

It should come as no surprise, then, that the Lakers were really slinging it from downtown and finished the game with an excellent 18 three-pointers. That's a recent trend for them: they were averaging 10.6 three-pointers per game earlier this season, but in their last five matches they've bumped it up to 13.8.

Meanwhile, the Timberwolves extended their game-winning streak to three on Sunday. They snuck past New Orleans with a 113-108 win. The Timberwolves were down 61-47 with 10:50 left in the third quarter but they still came back for a handy five-point win.

The victory rounded the Lakers' final season record out to 43-39, while the Timberwolves' victory brought theirs to 42-40. The winner of Tuesday's game will clinch the 7th seed in the Western conference, while the loser will get one more chance to make the playoffs on Friday.

Odds

Los Angeles are a big 8.5-point favorite against Minnesota, according to the latest NBA odds.





The over/under is set at 232.5 points.

