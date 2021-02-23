Who's Playing

Memphis @ Dallas

Current Records: Memphis 13-13; Dallas 13-15

What to Know

The Dallas Mavericks will take on the Memphis Grizzlies at 8:30 p.m. ET on Monday at American Airlines Center after having had a few days off. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.

The Mavericks lost a heartbreaker to the Portland Trail Blazers when they met last August, and they left with a heavy heart again last week. It was a hard-fought matchup, but Dallas had to settle for a 121-118 defeat against Portland. One thing holding Dallas back was the mediocre play of small forward Tim Hardaway Jr., who did not have his best game: he played for 27 minutes with.

Meanwhile, Memphis was pulverized by the Phoenix Suns 128-97 this past Saturday. The Grizz was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 65-34. Center Gorgui Dieng (15 points) was the top scorer for Memphis.

The Mavericks are the favorite in this one, with an expected 4.5-point margin of victory. Their home court has been no bettor's paradise, though, as they've failed to beat the spread in 11 of their 14 home games.

Dallas took their contest against the Grizz when the two teams previously met in March of last year by a conclusive 121-96 score. Will Dallas repeat their success, or does Memphis have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Monday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas TV: The Sports Network

Odds

The Mavericks are a 4.5-point favorite against the Grizzlies, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

Dallas have won 11 out of their last 19 games against Memphis.

Mar 06, 2020 - Dallas 121 vs. Memphis 96

Feb 05, 2020 - Memphis 121 vs. Dallas 107

Nov 09, 2019 - Dallas 138 vs. Memphis 122

Apr 07, 2019 - Dallas 129 vs. Memphis 127

Apr 05, 2019 - Memphis 122 vs. Dallas 112

Mar 02, 2019 - Memphis 111 vs. Dallas 81

Nov 19, 2018 - Memphis 98 vs. Dallas 88

Mar 10, 2018 - Dallas 114 vs. Memphis 80

Nov 22, 2017 - Dallas 95 vs. Memphis 94

Oct 26, 2017 - Memphis 96 vs. Dallas 91

Oct 25, 2017 - Dallas 103 vs. Memphis 94

Apr 12, 2017 - Dallas 100 vs. Memphis 93

Mar 31, 2017 - Memphis 99 vs. Dallas 90

Mar 03, 2017 - Dallas 104 vs. Memphis 100

Nov 18, 2016 - Memphis 80 vs. Dallas 64

Apr 08, 2016 - Dallas 103 vs. Memphis 93

Feb 06, 2016 - Dallas 114 vs. Memphis 110

Dec 18, 2015 - Dallas 97 vs. Memphis 88

Nov 24, 2015 - Memphis 110 vs. Dallas 96

Injury Report for Dallas

Kristaps Porzingis: Out (Back)

Injury Report for Memphis