Who's Playing

Atlanta Hawks @ Miami Heat

Current Records: Atlanta 0-0; Miami 0-0

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Kaseya Center -- Miami, Florida

Kaseya Center -- Miami, Florida TV: TNT

What to Know

Having advanced to the postseason, the Miami Heat and the Atlanta Hawks will clash in the #7 vs #8 play in game at 7:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Kaseya Center. Unlike the Heat, the Hawks will be limping in after taking a loss.

On Sunday, Miami beat Orlando 123-110.

It should come as no surprise, then, that the Heat were swishing nets left and right on their way to making an excellent 54.2% of their shots. They are 6-1 when their shots fall like that.

Meanwhile, Atlanta were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Sunday as they fell 120-114 to Boston. That means the Hawks have now suffered back-to-back defeats. Despite their defeat, they saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Garrison Mathews, who earned 19 points, was perhaps the best of all.

The victory rounded the Heat's final season record out to 44-38, while the Hawks' defeat brought theirs to 41-41. The winner of Tuesday's game will clinch the 7th seed in the Eastern conference, while the loser will get one more chance to make the playoffs on Friday.

Odds

Miami are a 5-point favorite against Atlanta, according to the latest NBA odds.





The over/under is set at 228 points.

