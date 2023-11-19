Who's Playing

Dallas Mavericks @ Milwaukee Bucks

Current Records: Dallas 9-3, Milwaukee 8-4

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: NBATV

NBATV Follow: CBS Sports App

Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months) Ticket Cost: $77.39

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Bucks are heading back home. They will take on the Dallas Mavericks at 8:00 p.m. ET on Saturday. The Bucks have been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

The Bucks' and the Hornets' game on Friday was close at halftime, but the Bucks turned on the heat in the second half with 71 points. Milwaukee put the hurt on Charlotte with a sharp 130-99 victory. Winning is a bit easier when you work as a team to post 14 more assists than your opponent, as the Bucks did.

The Bucks got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Damian Lillard out in front who scored 27 points along with 5 assists and 5 rebounds.

Meanwhile, the oddsmakers set the bar high, but the Mavericks and the Wizards didn't disappoint and broke past the 242.5 point over/under on Wednesday. Dallas came out on top against Washington by a score of 130-117. The win was just what the Mavericks needed coming off of a 131-110 loss in their prior game.

The Mavericks' win was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Tim Hardaway Jr., who went 7 for 11 from beyond the arc en route to 31 points and 3 assists. Dereck Lively II was another key contributor, scoring 17 points along with 9 rebounds.

Milwaukee is on a roll lately: they've won six of their last eight matches, which provided a nice bump to their 8-4 record this season. As for Dallas, their win bumped their record up to 9-3.

Both teams pleased both fans and bettors in their last games by winning and covering the spread. Looking ahead, the Bucks are expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. This contest will be their 13th straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 3-9 against the spread).

Saturday's game is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: The Bucks have themselves a killer kicker this season, having nailed 48.7% of their shots per game (they're ranked fourth in field goal percentage per game overall). However, it's not like the Mavericks struggle in that department as they've drained 48.3% of theirs this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NBA content.

Odds

Milwaukee is a slight 2-point favorite against Dallas, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 246 points.

Series History

Milwaukee has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Dallas.

Dec 09, 2022 - Milwaukee 106 vs. Dallas 105

Nov 27, 2022 - Milwaukee 124 vs. Dallas 115

Apr 03, 2022 - Dallas 118 vs. Milwaukee 112

Dec 23, 2021 - Milwaukee 102 vs. Dallas 95

Apr 08, 2021 - Dallas 116 vs. Milwaukee 101

Jan 15, 2021 - Milwaukee 112 vs. Dallas 109

Aug 08, 2020 - Dallas 136 vs. Milwaukee 132

Dec 16, 2019 - Dallas 120 vs. Milwaukee 116

Feb 08, 2019 - Milwaukee 122 vs. Dallas 107

Jan 21, 2019 - Milwaukee 116 vs. Dallas 106

Injury Report for the Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo: Game-Time Decision (Knee)

Khris Middleton: Out (Knee)

MarJon Beauchamp: Out (Ankle)

Chris Livingston: Out (Ankle)

Jae Crowder: Out (Groin)

Injury Report for the Mavericks