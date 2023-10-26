Who's Playing

Philadelphia 76ers @ Milwaukee Bucks

Current Records: Philadelphia 0-0, Milwaukee 0-0

How To Watch

When: Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: TNT

TNT Online Streaming: Catch select NBA matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Milwaukee Bucks will host the Philadelphia 76ers to start their respective NBA runs. Tip off is scheduled at 7:30 p.m. ET on October 26th at Fiserv Forum.

A deciding factor in this game could be rebounds, as these two teams wound up on other sides of the spectrum last year. The Bucks finished last season ranked first overall in rebounds, having averaged 48.6 per game. The 76ers, on the other hand, didn't do so hot: they were ranked 26th with 40.9 per game.

Looking back to last season, the Bucks had a phenomenal run, finishing with a superb 58-24 record. Similarly, the 76ers assembled a winning record last year, finishing the season 54-28.

Looking forward to Thursday, the Bucks are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by six points. They finished last season with a 42-34 record against the spread.

The Bucks beat the 76ers 117-104 in their previous meeting back in April. Will the Bucks repeat their success, or do the 76ers have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Milwaukee is a solid 6-point favorite against Philadelphia, according to the latest NBA odds.



The over/under is set at 225.5 points.

Series History

Milwaukee has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Philadelphia.