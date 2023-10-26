Who's Playing
Philadelphia 76ers @ Milwaukee Bucks
Current Records: Philadelphia 0-0, Milwaukee 0-0
How To Watch
- When: Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV: TNT
What to Know
The Milwaukee Bucks will host the Philadelphia 76ers to start their respective NBA runs. Tip off is scheduled at 7:30 p.m. ET on October 26th at Fiserv Forum.
A deciding factor in this game could be rebounds, as these two teams wound up on other sides of the spectrum last year. The Bucks finished last season ranked first overall in rebounds, having averaged 48.6 per game. The 76ers, on the other hand, didn't do so hot: they were ranked 26th with 40.9 per game.
Looking back to last season, the Bucks had a phenomenal run, finishing with a superb 58-24 record. Similarly, the 76ers assembled a winning record last year, finishing the season 54-28.
Looking forward to Thursday, the Bucks are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by six points. They finished last season with a 42-34 record against the spread.
The Bucks beat the 76ers 117-104 in their previous meeting back in April. Will the Bucks repeat their success, or do the 76ers have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
Odds
Milwaukee is a solid 6-point favorite against Philadelphia, according to the latest NBA odds.
The over/under is set at 225.5 points.
Series History
Milwaukee has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Philadelphia.
- Apr 02, 2023 - Milwaukee 117 vs. Philadelphia 104
- Mar 04, 2023 - Philadelphia 133 vs. Milwaukee 130
- Nov 18, 2022 - Philadelphia 110 vs. Milwaukee 102
- Oct 20, 2022 - Milwaukee 90 vs. Philadelphia 88
- Mar 29, 2022 - Milwaukee 118 vs. Philadelphia 116
- Feb 17, 2022 - Philadelphia 123 vs. Milwaukee 120
- Nov 09, 2021 - Milwaukee 118 vs. Philadelphia 109
- Apr 24, 2021 - Milwaukee 132 vs. Philadelphia 94
- Apr 22, 2021 - Milwaukee 124 vs. Philadelphia 117
- Mar 17, 2021 - Milwaukee 109 vs. Philadelphia 105