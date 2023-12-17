Who's Playing

Indiana Pacers @ Minnesota Timberwolves

Current Records: Indiana 13-10, Minnesota 18-5

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: Bally Sports Midwest - Indiana

What to Know

The Pacers have quite the challenge ahead of them as they're expected to be blown off the court. Having just played yesterday, they will head out on the road to face off against the Minnesota Timberwolves at 8:00 p.m. ET on December 16th at Target Center. The Pacers and the Timberwolves are at an even 5-5 over their past ten head-to-heads.

The point spread may have favored the Pacers on Friday, but the final result did not. They took a 137-123 bruising from Washington. While the oddsmakers failed to call the winner, they nailed the 260.5 point over/under.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 23.3% better than the opposition, a fact the Timberwolves proved on Thursday. They enjoyed a cozy 119-101 victory over Dallas. The win came about thanks to a strong surge starting at the 8:46 mark of the first quarter, when the Timberwolves were facing a 17-2 deficit.

The Timberwolves relied on the efforts of Karl-Anthony Towns, who dropped a double-double on 21 points and 17 rebounds, and Naz Reid, who went 7 for 11 from beyond the arc en route to 27 points and 3 assists. Those 17 rebounds set a new season-high mark for him.

This is the second loss in a row for Indiana and nudges their season record down to 13-10. As for Minnesota, they are on a roll lately: they've won seven of their last eight matches, which provided a nice bump to their 18-5 record this season.

Saturday's contest is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: The Pacers just can't miss this season, having made 50.6% of their shots per game (they're ranked first in field goal percentage per game overall). However, it's not like the Timberwolves struggle in that department as they've made 48.1% of their shots per game this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

While only the Pacers took care of their fans the last time they played, neither team managed to cover. Going forward, the Timberwolves are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 10.5 points. This contest will be Indiana's fifth straight on the road (so far over this stretch they are 2-2 against the spread).

Odds

Minnesota is a big 10.5-point favorite against Indiana, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Timberwolves as a 7.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 238.5 points.

Series History

Minnesota and Indiana both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.

Injury Report for the Timberwolves

Anthony Edwards: questionable (Hip)

Jaylen Clark: out (Achilles)

Josh Minott: out (Illness)

Leonard Miller: questionable (Undisclosed)

Injury Report for the Pacers