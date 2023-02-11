Who's Playing

Philadelphia @ Brooklyn

Current Records: Philadelphia 35-19; Brooklyn 33-22

What to Know

The Philadelphia 76ers might have tired legs after a contest yesterday as they head on the road against the Brooklyn Nets at 6 p.m. ET Feb. 11 at Barclays Center. If the matchup is anything like Philadelphia's 137-133 victory from their previous meeting in January, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

While not quite a landslide, the game between the 76ers and the New York Knicks on Friday was still a pretty decisive one as Philadelphia wrapped it up with a 119-108 win at home. Center Joel Embiid had a stellar game for Philadelphia as he posted a double-double on 35 points and 11 rebounds along with six dimes.

Meanwhile, Brooklyn strolled past the Chicago Bulls with points to spare on Thursday, taking the contest 116-105. Brooklyn's Spencer Dinwiddie was one of the most active players for the team, picking up 25 points and six assists in addition to five boards.

Philadelphia is now 35-19 while the Nets sit at 33-22. A couple defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The 76ers come into the contest boasting the third fewest points allowed per game in the league at 110.8. As for Brooklyn, they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 45.60%, which places them fourth in the league.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York TV: NBATV

NBATV Online streaming: fuboTV

CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $27.00

Odds

The 76ers are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Nets, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Series History

Philadelphia have won 22 out of their last 34 games against Brooklyn.