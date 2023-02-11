Who's Playing
Philadelphia @ Brooklyn
Current Records: Philadelphia 35-19; Brooklyn 33-22
What to Know
The Philadelphia 76ers might have tired legs after a contest yesterday as they head on the road against the Brooklyn Nets at 6 p.m. ET Feb. 11 at Barclays Center. If the matchup is anything like Philadelphia's 137-133 victory from their previous meeting in January, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.
While not quite a landslide, the game between the 76ers and the New York Knicks on Friday was still a pretty decisive one as Philadelphia wrapped it up with a 119-108 win at home. Center Joel Embiid had a stellar game for Philadelphia as he posted a double-double on 35 points and 11 rebounds along with six dimes.
Meanwhile, Brooklyn strolled past the Chicago Bulls with points to spare on Thursday, taking the contest 116-105. Brooklyn's Spencer Dinwiddie was one of the most active players for the team, picking up 25 points and six assists in addition to five boards.
Philadelphia is now 35-19 while the Nets sit at 33-22. A couple defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The 76ers come into the contest boasting the third fewest points allowed per game in the league at 110.8. As for Brooklyn, they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 45.60%, which places them fourth in the league.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York
- TV: NBATV
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $27.00
Odds
The 76ers are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Nets, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Series History
Philadelphia have won 22 out of their last 34 games against Brooklyn.
- Jan 25, 2023 - Philadelphia 137 vs. Brooklyn 133
- Nov 22, 2022 - Philadelphia 115 vs. Brooklyn 106
- Mar 10, 2022 - Brooklyn 129 vs. Philadelphia 100
- Dec 30, 2021 - Philadelphia 110 vs. Brooklyn 102
- Dec 16, 2021 - Brooklyn 114 vs. Philadelphia 105
- Oct 22, 2021 - Brooklyn 114 vs. Philadelphia 109
- Apr 14, 2021 - Philadelphia 123 vs. Brooklyn 117
- Feb 06, 2021 - Philadelphia 124 vs. Brooklyn 108
- Jan 07, 2021 - Brooklyn 122 vs. Philadelphia 109
- Feb 20, 2020 - Philadelphia 112 vs. Brooklyn 104
- Jan 20, 2020 - Philadelphia 117 vs. Brooklyn 111
- Jan 15, 2020 - Philadelphia 117 vs. Brooklyn 106
- Dec 15, 2019 - Brooklyn 109 vs. Philadelphia 89
- Apr 23, 2019 - Philadelphia 122 vs. Brooklyn 100
- Apr 20, 2019 - Philadelphia 112 vs. Brooklyn 108
- Apr 18, 2019 - Philadelphia 131 vs. Brooklyn 115
- Apr 15, 2019 - Philadelphia 145 vs. Brooklyn 123
- Apr 13, 2019 - Brooklyn 111 vs. Philadelphia 102
- Mar 28, 2019 - Philadelphia 123 vs. Brooklyn 110
- Dec 12, 2018 - Brooklyn 127 vs. Philadelphia 124
- Nov 25, 2018 - Philadelphia 127 vs. Brooklyn 125
- Nov 04, 2018 - Brooklyn 122 vs. Philadelphia 97
- Apr 03, 2018 - Philadelphia 121 vs. Brooklyn 95
- Mar 16, 2018 - Philadelphia 120 vs. Brooklyn 116
- Mar 11, 2018 - Philadelphia 120 vs. Brooklyn 97
- Jan 31, 2018 - Brooklyn 116 vs. Philadelphia 108
- Apr 04, 2017 - Brooklyn 141 vs. Philadelphia 118
- Mar 28, 2017 - Philadelphia 106 vs. Brooklyn 101
- Jan 08, 2017 - Philadelphia 105 vs. Brooklyn 95
- Dec 18, 2016 - Philadelphia 108 vs. Brooklyn 107
- Mar 15, 2016 - Brooklyn 131 vs. Philadelphia 114
- Mar 11, 2016 - Philadelphia 95 vs. Brooklyn 89
- Feb 06, 2016 - Philadelphia 103 vs. Brooklyn 98
- Dec 10, 2015 - Brooklyn 100 vs. Philadelphia 91