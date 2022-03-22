Through 2 Quarters

Down three at the end of last quarter, the Brooklyn Nets have now snagged the lead. They currently hold a 53-52 lead over the Utah Jazz. Nobody has stood out from the pack for Brooklyn offensively yet.

The Nets and Utah came into this game with previous-game wins. Since either squad has a chance to claim another win, we'll find out who wants it more.

Who's Playing

Utah @ Brooklyn

Current Records: Utah 45-26; Brooklyn 37-34

What to Know

The Utah Jazz might have tired legs after a contest yesterday as they head on the road against the Brooklyn Nets at 7:30 p.m. ET March 21 at Barclays Center. Bragging rights belong to Utah for now since they're up 10-3 across their past 13 matchups.

The Jazz strolled past the New York Knicks with points to spare on Sunday, taking the game 108-93. It was another big night for Utah's shooting guard Donovan Mitchell, who shot 7-for-12 from beyond the arc and finished with 36 points, six assists and eight rebounds.

Meanwhile, Brooklyn didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup with the Portland Trail Blazers this past Friday, but they still walked away with a 128-123 win. The victory came about thanks to a strong surge after the half to overcome a 75-62 deficit. Brooklyn's power forward Kevin Durant did his thing and had 38 points and six assists along with six boards.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Utah is expected to win a tight contest Monday. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a three-game streak of ATS wins.

Their wins bumped the Jazz to 45-26 and the Nets to 37-34. Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York TV: NBATV

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $20.00

Odds

The Jazz are a slight 2-point favorite against the Nets, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Nets as a 1-point favorite.

Over/Under: -112

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

Series History

Utah have won ten out of their last 13 games against Brooklyn.

Feb 04, 2022 - Utah 125 vs. Brooklyn 102

Mar 24, 2021 - Utah 118 vs. Brooklyn 88

Jan 05, 2021 - Brooklyn 130 vs. Utah 96

Jan 14, 2020 - Utah 118 vs. Brooklyn 107

Nov 12, 2019 - Utah 119 vs. Brooklyn 114

Mar 16, 2019 - Utah 114 vs. Brooklyn 98

Nov 28, 2018 - Utah 101 vs. Brooklyn 91

Nov 17, 2017 - Brooklyn 118 vs. Utah 107

Nov 11, 2017 - Utah 114 vs. Brooklyn 106

Mar 03, 2017 - Utah 112 vs. Brooklyn 97

Jan 02, 2017 - Utah 101 vs. Brooklyn 89

Feb 27, 2016 - Brooklyn 98 vs. Utah 96

Jan 22, 2016 - Utah 108 vs. Brooklyn 86

Injury Report for Brooklyn

Kyrie Irving: Out (Not Injury Related)

Andre Drummond: Out (Illness)

LaMarcus Aldridge: Out (Hip)

Ben Simmons: Out (Back)

Joe Harris: Out for the Season (Ankle)

Injury Report for Utah