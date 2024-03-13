Who's Playing

Cleveland Cavaliers @ New Orleans Pelicans

Current Records: Cleveland 41-24, New Orleans 39-25

Who's Playing

When: Wednesday, March 13, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Where: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana TV: Bally Sports - New Orleans

Bally Sports - New Orleans Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $10.78

What to Know

The Cavaliers have enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the New Orleans Pelicans at 8:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Smoothie King Center. The Cavaliers are expected to lose this one by seven points, so we'll see if that gives them a bit of motivation.

Last Monday, Cleveland was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 117-111 to the Suns. The Cavaliers were up 19 in the second but still couldn't manage to seal the deal.

Despite their defeat, the Cavaliers saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Darius Garland, who went 7 for 10 from beyond the arc en route to 30 points and 5 assists, was perhaps the best of all. Less helpful for the Cavaliers was Georges Niang's abysmal 0-6 three-point shooting.

Meanwhile, the Pelicans had already won three in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 25.3 points), and they went ahead and made it four on Sunday. They walked away with a 116-103 victory over Atlanta. Winning is a bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 14.9% better than the opposition, as the Pelicans' was.

Among those leading the charge was Zion Williamson, who scored 27 points along with seven assists and six rebounds. He continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played. The team also got some help courtesy of Trey Murphy III, who scored 28 points along with seven rebounds.

Cleveland has not been sharp recently as the team's lost three of their last four games, which put a noticeable dent in their 41-24 record this season. As for New Orleans, they pushed their record up to 39-25 with that victory, which was their third straight on the road.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Cavaliers haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 12.6 turnovers per game. However, it's not like the Pelicans struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 12.7 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

While only the Pelicans took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. Looking ahead, the Pelicans are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by seven points. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a five game streak of covering the spread when expected to win.

Odds

New Orleans is a solid 7-point favorite against Cleveland, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Pelicans as a 6.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 215.5 points.

Series History

New Orleans has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Cleveland.