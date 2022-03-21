Through 1 Quarter

The Boston Celtics are ahead after one, as expected, but they'll have to keep working the rest of the way. They have jumped out to a quick 34-27 lead against the Denver Nuggets.

The Celtics haven't had any offensive standouts so far with all players held to eight points or fewer. Center Nikola Jokic has done his best for Denver, currently boasting 12 points (44% of their total) in addition to four rebounds. A double-double would be Jokic's 25th in a row.

Who's Playing

Boston @ Denver

Current Records: Boston 43-28; Denver 42-29

What to Know

After three games on the road, the Denver Nuggets are heading back home. They will take on the Boston Celtics at 8 p.m. ET Sunday at Ball Arena. The Nuggets have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with Boston and are hoping to record their first victory since Nov. 22 of 2019.

Denver fought the good fight in their overtime contest against the Cleveland Cavaliers this past Friday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 119-116. The game was as close as the oddsmakers predicted, but Denver had been the slight favorite coming in. The losing side was boosted by center Nikola Jokic, who almost posted a triple-double on 32 points, ten boards, and eight dimes. That makes it 20 consecutive games in which Jokic has had at least ten rebounds.

Meanwhile, everything went Boston's way against the Sacramento Kings this past Friday as they made off with a 126-97 win. With Boston ahead 67-48 at the half, the matchup was all but over already. It was another big night for their small forward Jayson Tatum, who shot 7-for-10 from beyond the arc and finished with 32 points and five rebounds.

The Nuggets are now 42-29 while the Celtics sit at 43-28. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Denver comes into the matchup boasting the third highest field goal percentage in the league at 47.80%. But Boston have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 43.10%, which places them first in the league. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 8 p.m. ET

Sunday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado TV: Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt

Odds

The Celtics are a 3-point favorite against the Nuggets, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

Boston have won eight out of their last 13 games against Denver.

Injury Report for Denver

Zeke Nnaji: Out (Knee)

Michael Porter Jr.: Out (Back)

Vlatko Cancar: Out (Foot)

Jamal Murray: Out (Knee)

Injury Report for Boston