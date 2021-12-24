Through 2 Quarters

Down one at the end of last quarter, the Denver Nuggets have now snagged the lead. They have unwrapped a big 67-52 lead against the Charlotte Hornets at halftime.

The Nuggets haven't had any offensive standouts so far with all players held to 12 points or fewer. Another thing to keep an eye out for is Jeff Green's foul situation as he currently sits at three.

Charlotte has been relying on point guard LaMelo Ball, who has seven points and three assists along with four steals and four boards, and power forward Miles Bridges, who has 14 points in addition to three rebounds.

Who's Playing

Charlotte @ Denver

Current Records: Charlotte 16-17; Denver 15-15

What to Know

The Charlotte Hornets haven't won a matchup against the Denver Nuggets since Dec. 7 of 2018, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Thursday. Charlotte will take on Denver at 9 p.m. ET at Ball Arena after having had a few days off. The neutral point spread forecasts a close one for these two.

The Hornets came up short against the Utah Jazz on Monday, falling 112-102. Power forward Miles Bridges (21 points), point guard LaMelo Ball (21 points), and shooting guard Terry Rozier (20 points) were the top scorers for Charlotte.

Meanwhile, it looks like Denver must have gotten on Santa's naughty list since the squad didn't end up with the win they were expected to receive on Wednesday. They took a 108-94 bruising from the Oklahoma City Thunder. Denver was down 88-66 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. The top scorers for the Nuggets were center Nikola Jokic (13 points), power forward Aaron Gordon (12 points), and point guard Austin Rivers (12 points).

Both of these teams will be looking to put their recent losses behind them and walk away with a victory. Allowing an average of 117.12 points per game, the Hornets haven't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming game.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 9 p.m. ET

Thursday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado TV: Altitude 2 Sports

Odds

The Nuggets are a slight 2-point favorite against the Hornets, according to the latest NBA odds.

Bettors have moved against the Nuggets slightly, as the game opened with the Nuggets as a 3.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Denver have won eight out of their last 12 games against Charlotte.

Injury Report for Denver

JaMychal Green: Game-Time Decision (Ankle)

Nah'Shon Hyland: Game-Time Decision (Ankle)

Aaron Gordon: Out (Hamstring)

Bol Bol: Out (Covid-19)

Markus Howard: Out (Knee)

Jamal Murray: Out (Knee)

Michael Porter Jr.: Out for the Season (Back)

PJ Dozier: Out for the Season (Knee)

Injury Report for Charlotte