Who's Playing

Sacramento Kings @ Oklahoma City Thunder

Current Records: Sacramento 45-33, Oklahoma City 53-25

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, April 9, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Tuesday, April 9, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV: Bally Sports Oklahoma

Bally Sports Oklahoma Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $8.00

What to Know

The Kings are 8-2 against the Thunder since November of 2021, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Tuesday. The Sacramento Kings' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Oklahoma City Thunder at 8:00 p.m. ET at Paycom Center. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

The Kings pushed their score to 131 the last time they played they, but on Sunday they couldn't quite do it again. They blew past the Nets 107-77. With Sacramento ahead 65-40 at the half, the match was all but over already.

The Kings' win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Domantas Sabonis, who almost dropped a triple-double on 18 points, 20 rebounds, and nine assists. Sabonis has been hot recently, having posted ten or more rebounds the last 35 times he's played.

Meanwhile, the Thunder finally caught a break after three consecutive losses. They narrowly escaped with a victory as the team sidled past the Hornets 121-118. For those keeping track at home, that's the closest win Oklahoma City has posted against Charlotte since December 26, 2020.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead the Thunder to victory, but perhaps none more so than Aaron Wiggins, who scored 26 points along with six steals and five assists. Wiggins had some trouble finding his footing against the Pacers on Friday, so this was a step in the right direction. The team also got some help courtesy of Josh Giddey, who dropped a triple-double on 20 points, 13 rebounds, and 13 assists.

Sacramento's victory bumped their record up to 45-33. As for Oklahoma City, their win ended a three-game drought on the road and puts them at 53-25.

The Kings are hoping to beat the odds on Tuesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, keep Sacramento's opponent in mind: they have a solid 7-3 record against the spread vs Oklahoma City over their last ten matchups.

The Kings lost to the Thunder on the road by a decisive 127-113 margin in their previous matchup back in February. Can the Kings avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Oklahoma City is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Sacramento, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 226.5 points.

Series History

Sacramento has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Oklahoma City.