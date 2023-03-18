Who's Playing

Philadelphia @ Indiana

Current Records: Philadelphia 47-22; Indiana 32-38

What to Know

The Indiana Pacers haven't won a game against the Philadelphia 76ers since Nov. 13 of 2021, but they'll be looking to end the drought Saturday. Indiana will look to defend their home court against Philadelphia at 7 p.m. ET. The Pacers are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 117.99 points per contest.

Indiana strolled past the Milwaukee Bucks with points to spare on Thursday, taking the matchup 139-123. Small forward Buddy Hield and point guard T.J. McConnell were among the main playmakers for Indiana as the former had 20 points and six assists and the latter dropped a double-double on 19 points and 12 assists.

Meanwhile, you can't lose the contest if you win every quarter, and that was precisely the Sixers' strategy against the Charlotte Hornets on Friday. Philadelphia took their game on the road with ease, bagging a 121-82 victory over Charlotte. The matchup was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point the 76ers had established a 92-67 advantage. It was another big night for their center Joel Embiid, who posted a double-double on 38 points and 13 boards in addition to five dimes. Embiid has also now had at least three blocks in his past five games.

Their wins bumped the Pacers to 32-38 and the Sixers to 47-22. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, Indiana and Philadelphia will really light up the scoreboard.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana TV: Bally Sports Midwest - Indiana

Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $45.00

Odds

The 76ers are a solid 6-point favorite against the Pacers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Indiana have won 14 out of their last 27 games against Philadelphia.