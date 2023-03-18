Who's Playing
Philadelphia @ Indiana
Current Records: Philadelphia 47-22; Indiana 32-38
What to Know
The Indiana Pacers haven't won a game against the Philadelphia 76ers since Nov. 13 of 2021, but they'll be looking to end the drought Saturday. Indiana will look to defend their home court against Philadelphia at 7 p.m. ET. The Pacers are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 117.99 points per contest.
Indiana strolled past the Milwaukee Bucks with points to spare on Thursday, taking the matchup 139-123. Small forward Buddy Hield and point guard T.J. McConnell were among the main playmakers for Indiana as the former had 20 points and six assists and the latter dropped a double-double on 19 points and 12 assists.
Meanwhile, you can't lose the contest if you win every quarter, and that was precisely the Sixers' strategy against the Charlotte Hornets on Friday. Philadelphia took their game on the road with ease, bagging a 121-82 victory over Charlotte. The matchup was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point the 76ers had established a 92-67 advantage. It was another big night for their center Joel Embiid, who posted a double-double on 38 points and 13 boards in addition to five dimes. Embiid has also now had at least three blocks in his past five games.
Their wins bumped the Pacers to 32-38 and the Sixers to 47-22. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, Indiana and Philadelphia will really light up the scoreboard.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV: Bally Sports Midwest - Indiana
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $45.00
Odds
The 76ers are a solid 6-point favorite against the Pacers, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -109
Series History
Indiana have won 14 out of their last 27 games against Philadelphia.
- Mar 06, 2023 - Philadelphia 147 vs. Indiana 143
- Jan 04, 2023 - Philadelphia 129 vs. Indiana 126
- Oct 24, 2022 - Philadelphia 120 vs. Indiana 106
- Apr 09, 2022 - Philadelphia 133 vs. Indiana 120
- Apr 05, 2022 - Philadelphia 131 vs. Indiana 122
- Nov 13, 2021 - Indiana 118 vs. Philadelphia 113
- May 11, 2021 - Indiana 103 vs. Philadelphia 94
- Mar 01, 2021 - Philadelphia 130 vs. Indiana 114
- Jan 31, 2021 - Philadelphia 119 vs. Indiana 110
- Aug 01, 2020 - Indiana 127 vs. Philadelphia 121
- Jan 13, 2020 - Indiana 101 vs. Philadelphia 95
- Dec 31, 2019 - Indiana 115 vs. Philadelphia 97
- Nov 30, 2019 - Philadelphia 119 vs. Indiana 116
- Mar 10, 2019 - Philadelphia 106 vs. Indiana 89
- Jan 17, 2019 - Philadelphia 120 vs. Indiana 96
- Dec 14, 2018 - Indiana 113 vs. Philadelphia 101
- Nov 07, 2018 - Philadelphia 100 vs. Indiana 94
- Mar 13, 2018 - Indiana 101 vs. Philadelphia 98
- Feb 03, 2018 - Indiana 100 vs. Philadelphia 92
- Nov 03, 2017 - Philadelphia 121 vs. Indiana 110
- Apr 10, 2017 - Indiana 120 vs. Philadelphia 111
- Mar 26, 2017 - Indiana 107 vs. Philadelphia 94
- Nov 11, 2016 - Philadelphia 109 vs. Indiana 105
- Nov 09, 2016 - Indiana 122 vs. Philadelphia 115
- Apr 02, 2016 - Indiana 115 vs. Philadelphia 102
- Mar 21, 2016 - Indiana 91 vs. Philadelphia 75
- Nov 18, 2015 - Indiana 112 vs. Philadelphia 85