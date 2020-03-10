Watch Pacers vs. Celtics: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Boston @ Indiana

Current Records: Boston 42-21; Indiana 39-25

What to Know

The Boston Celtics have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They will square off against the Indiana Pacers at 7 p.m. ET Tuesday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Boston won't have the home-court advantage, but they do enjoy a 3-point advantage in the spread.

The Celtics were just a bucket shy of a win on Sunday and fell 105-104 to the Oklahoma City Thunder. A silver lining for Boston was the play of small forward Gordon Hayward, who had 24 points along with five rebounds.

Speaking of close games: Indiana narrowly escaped with a victory as the team sidled past the Dallas Mavericks 112-109. Indiana's power forward Domantas Sabonis did his thing and posted a double-double on 20 points and 17 boards in addition to six assists.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Boston is expected to win a tight contest. The odds have been favorable for them against the spread on the road this season, even if it's been tough sledding overall. They are 20-10-1 ATS in away games but only 37-24-2 all in all.

Boston is now 42-21 while Indiana sits at 39-25. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Celtics have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 44.10%, which places them fourth in the league. But Indiana enters the game with a 47.70% field goal percentage, good for second best in the league. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Bankers Life Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Bankers Life Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana TV: Fox Sports Midwest - Indiana

Fox Sports Midwest - Indiana Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $21.43

Odds

The Celtics are a 3-point favorite against the Pacers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Celtics, as the game opened with the Celtics as a 1.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 214

Series History

Boston have won 13 out of their last 20 games against Indiana.