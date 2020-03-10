Watch Pacers vs. Celtics: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch Pacers vs. Celtics basketball game
Who's Playing
Boston @ Indiana
Current Records: Boston 42-21; Indiana 39-25
What to Know
The Boston Celtics have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They will square off against the Indiana Pacers at 7 p.m. ET Tuesday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Boston won't have the home-court advantage, but they do enjoy a 3-point advantage in the spread.
The Celtics were just a bucket shy of a win on Sunday and fell 105-104 to the Oklahoma City Thunder. A silver lining for Boston was the play of small forward Gordon Hayward, who had 24 points along with five rebounds.
Speaking of close games: Indiana narrowly escaped with a victory as the team sidled past the Dallas Mavericks 112-109. Indiana's power forward Domantas Sabonis did his thing and posted a double-double on 20 points and 17 boards in addition to six assists.
Barring any buzzer beaters, Boston is expected to win a tight contest. The odds have been favorable for them against the spread on the road this season, even if it's been tough sledding overall. They are 20-10-1 ATS in away games but only 37-24-2 all in all.
Boston is now 42-21 while Indiana sits at 39-25. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Celtics have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 44.10%, which places them fourth in the league. But Indiana enters the game with a 47.70% field goal percentage, good for second best in the league. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Bankers Life Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV: Fox Sports Midwest - Indiana
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $21.43
Odds
The Celtics are a 3-point favorite against the Pacers, according to the latest NBA odds.
The line has drifted a bit towards the Celtics, as the game opened with the Celtics as a 1.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 214
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Boston have won 13 out of their last 20 games against Indiana.
- Dec 11, 2019 - Indiana 122 vs. Boston 117
- Apr 21, 2019 - Boston 110 vs. Indiana 106
- Apr 19, 2019 - Boston 104 vs. Indiana 96
- Apr 17, 2019 - Boston 99 vs. Indiana 91
- Apr 14, 2019 - Boston 84 vs. Indiana 74
- Apr 05, 2019 - Boston 117 vs. Indiana 97
- Mar 29, 2019 - Boston 114 vs. Indiana 112
- Jan 09, 2019 - Boston 135 vs. Indiana 108
- Nov 03, 2018 - Indiana 102 vs. Boston 101
- Mar 11, 2018 - Indiana 99 vs. Boston 97
- Feb 09, 2018 - Indiana 97 vs. Boston 91
- Dec 18, 2017 - Boston 112 vs. Indiana 111
- Nov 25, 2017 - Boston 108 vs. Indiana 98
- Mar 22, 2017 - Boston 109 vs. Indiana 100
- Dec 22, 2016 - Boston 109 vs. Indiana 102
- Nov 12, 2016 - Boston 105 vs. Indiana 99
- Mar 15, 2016 - Indiana 103 vs. Boston 98
- Jan 13, 2016 - Boston 103 vs. Indiana 94
- Nov 11, 2015 - Indiana 102 vs. Boston 91
- Nov 04, 2015 - Indiana 100 vs. Boston 98
