Watch Pelicans vs. Trail Blazers: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Tuesday's NBA game
Who's Playing
Portland @ New Orleans
Current Records: Portland 25-29; New Orleans 22-31
What to Know
This Tuesday, the New Orleans Pelicans are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 117.21 points per game. They will take on the Portland Trail Blazers at 8 p.m. ET Tuesday at Smoothie King Center after a few days off. Despite their defensive woes, the Pelicans strut in flaunting some offensive muscle with an average of 115.3 points per game.
New Orleans was able to grind out a solid victory over the Indiana Pacers this past Saturday, winning 124-117. New Orleans can attribute much of their success to point guard Jrue Holiday, who dropped a double-double on 31 points and ten assists in addition to six rebounds.
Meanwhile, Portland didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the Miami Heat on Sunday, but they still walked away with a 115-109 win. Point guard Damian Lillard and shooting guard Trevor Ariza were among the main playmakers for Rip City as the former shot 6-for-15 from downtown and finished with 33 points and eight dimes and the latter had 21 points and five assists.
Their wins bumped New Orleans to 22-31 and Portland to 25-29. We'll see who can continue their climb to a .500 record.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV: Fox Sports - New Orleans
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $9.80
Odds
The Pelicans are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Trail Blazers, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 240
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
New Orleans have won 12 out of their last 21 games against Portland.
- Dec 23, 2019 - New Orleans 102 vs. Portland 94
- Nov 19, 2019 - New Orleans 115 vs. Portland 104
- Mar 15, 2019 - Portland 122 vs. New Orleans 110
- Jan 18, 2019 - Portland 128 vs. New Orleans 112
- Nov 01, 2018 - Portland 132 vs. New Orleans 119
- Apr 21, 2018 - New Orleans 131 vs. Portland 123
- Apr 19, 2018 - New Orleans 119 vs. Portland 102
- Apr 17, 2018 - New Orleans 111 vs. Portland 102
- Apr 14, 2018 - New Orleans 97 vs. Portland 95
- Mar 27, 2018 - Portland 107 vs. New Orleans 103
- Jan 12, 2018 - New Orleans 119 vs. Portland 113
- Dec 02, 2017 - New Orleans 123 vs. Portland 116
- Oct 24, 2017 - Portland 103 vs. New Orleans 93
- Apr 12, 2017 - New Orleans 103 vs. Portland 100
- Mar 14, 2017 - New Orleans 100 vs. Portland 77
- Nov 25, 2016 - Portland 119 vs. New Orleans 104
- Nov 18, 2016 - New Orleans 113 vs. Portland 101
- Mar 18, 2016 - Portland 117 vs. New Orleans 112
- Dec 23, 2015 - New Orleans 115 vs. Portland 89
- Dec 14, 2015 - Portland 105 vs. New Orleans 101
- Oct 28, 2015 - Portland 112 vs. New Orleans 94
