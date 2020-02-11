Watch Pelicans vs. Trail Blazers: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Tuesday's NBA game

Who's Playing

Portland @ New Orleans

Current Records: Portland 25-29; New Orleans 22-31

What to Know

This Tuesday, the New Orleans Pelicans are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 117.21 points per game. They will take on the Portland Trail Blazers at 8 p.m. ET Tuesday at Smoothie King Center after a few days off. Despite their defensive woes, the Pelicans strut in flaunting some offensive muscle with an average of 115.3 points per game.

New Orleans was able to grind out a solid victory over the Indiana Pacers this past Saturday, winning 124-117. New Orleans can attribute much of their success to point guard Jrue Holiday, who dropped a double-double on 31 points and ten assists in addition to six rebounds.

Meanwhile, Portland didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the Miami Heat on Sunday, but they still walked away with a 115-109 win. Point guard Damian Lillard and shooting guard Trevor Ariza were among the main playmakers for Rip City as the former shot 6-for-15 from downtown and finished with 33 points and eight dimes and the latter had 21 points and five assists.

Their wins bumped New Orleans to 22-31 and Portland to 25-29. We'll see who can continue their climb to a .500 record.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana TV: Fox Sports - New Orleans

Fox Sports - New Orleans Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $9.80

Odds

The Pelicans are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Trail Blazers, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 240

Series History

New Orleans have won 12 out of their last 21 games against Portland.