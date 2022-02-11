Through 2 Quarters

Both the Toronto Raptors and the Houston Rockets have kept the scorekeepers busy with 137 between them two quarters in. Toronto has emerged as the frontrunner and is ahead of Houston 73-64.

Power forward Pascal Siakam (26 points) and shooting guard Gary Trent Jr. (25 points) have been the top scorers for the Raptors. A double-double would be Pascal Siakam's third in a row. One thing to keep an eye out for is Chris Boucher's foul situation as he currently sits at three.

Point guard Kevin Porter has led the way so far for the Rockets, as he has 17 points and five assists.

Who's Playing

Toronto @ Houston

Current Records: Toronto 30-23; Houston 15-39

What to Know

The Toronto Raptors might have tired legs after a matchup yesterday as they head on the road against the Houston Rockets at 8 p.m. ET Feb. 10 at Toyota Center. Toronto will be strutting in after a win while Houston will be stumbling in from a loss.

While not quite a landslide, the contest between the Raptors and the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday was still a pretty decisive one as Toronto wrapped it up with a 117-98 victory on the road. Toronto's power forward Pascal Siakam did his thing and posted a double-double on 27 points and 16 rebounds along with five dimes.

Meanwhile, the game between Houston and the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday was not particularly close, with the Rockets falling 110-97. A silver lining for Houston was the play of point guard Kevin Porter, who shot 7-for-12 from beyond the arc and finished with 27 points and five assists.

Toronto is the favorite in this one, with an expected 7.5-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a seven-game streak of ATS wins.

Houston's defeat took them down to 15-39 while Toronto's win pulled them up to 30-23. Allowing an average of 116.89 points per game, Houston hasn't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming game.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas

Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas TV: ATTSN Southwest

Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Follow: CBS Sports App

Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Raptors are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Rockets, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Raptors as a 6.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Houston have won seven out of their last 11 games against Toronto.

Injury Report for Houston

Daniel Theis: Game-Time Decision (Not Injury Related)

Eric Gordon: Out (Heel)

John Wall: Out (Not Injury Related)

Usman Garuba: Out (Wrist)

Injury Report for Toronto