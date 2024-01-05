Who's Playing

Toronto Raptors @ Sacramento Kings

Current Records: Toronto 14-20, Sacramento 20-13

What to Know

The Raptors are 8-2 against the Kings since November of 2018, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Friday. The Toronto Raptors will head out on the road to face off against the Sacramento Kings at 10:00 p.m. ET at Golden 1 Center. The Raptors pulled off an upset win in their last outing, and are hoping to pull that off once more against the 5-point favorite Kings.

Last Wednesday, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Toronto beat Memphis 116-111. The win made it back-to-back wins for the Raptors.

Meanwhile, it may have taken double overtime to finish the job, but the Kings ultimately got the result they hoped for on Wednesday. They skirted past Orlando 138-135. The success was a return to things as normal for the Kings, who in their previous outing suffered a shocking 111-104 upset defeat to the Hornets.

The Kings' victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Malik Monk, who went 7 for 13 from beyond the arc en route to 37 points and 9 assists. That's the first time this season that Monk scored 30 or more points. Domantas Sabonis was another key contributor, dropping a triple-double on 22 points, 23 rebounds, and 12 assists.

Toronto's victory bumped their record up to 14-20. As for Sacramento, they are on a roll lately: they've won three of their last four contests, which provided a nice bump to their 20-13 record this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Raptors haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 12.9 turnovers per game. However, it's not like the Kings struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 12.9 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

The Raptors strolled past the Kings when the teams last played back in January of 2023 by a score of 113-95. Will the Raptors repeat their success, or do the Kings have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Sacramento is a 5-point favorite against Toronto, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Kings as a 4.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 238.5 points.

Series History

Toronto has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Sacramento.