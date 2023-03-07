Who's Playing
Golden State @ Oklahoma City
Current Records: Golden State 34-31; Oklahoma City 30-34
What to Know
The Oklahoma City Thunder have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Golden State Warriors and are hoping to record their first win since Nov. 25 of 2019. OKC will take on Golden State at 8 p.m. ET Tuesday at home. The Thunder need to shore up a defense that is allowing 116.59 points per matchup.
OKC picked up a 129-119 victory over the Utah Jazz on Sunday. Oklahoma City's success was spearheaded by the efforts of shooting guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who had 38 points along with seven boards, and small forward Jalen Williams, who had 32 points and five assists in addition to five rebounds.
Meanwhile, the Dubs came up short against the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday, falling 113-105. The losing side was boosted by point guard Stephen Curry, who had 27 points and six assists.
OKC is expected to lose this next one by 4.5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 24-9-1 against the spread when expected to lose.
OKC found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unfortunate 141-114 punch to the gut against the Warriors in the teams' previous meeting in February. Maybe the Thunder will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- TV: Bally Sports Oklahoma
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $13.75
Odds
The Warriors are a 4.5-point favorite against the Thunder, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Golden State have won 23 out of their last 32 games against Oklahoma City.
