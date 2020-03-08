Watch Wizards vs. Heat: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's NBA game

How to watch Wizards vs. Heat basketball game

Who's Playing

Miami @ Washington

Current Records: Miami 40-23; Washington 23-39

What to Know

This Sunday, the Washington Wizards are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 120.05 points per contest. The Wizards and the Miami Heat will face off in a Southeast Division battle at 7 p.m. ET Sunday at Capital One Arena. Despite their defensive woes, Washington struts in flaunting some offensive muscle with an average of 115.94 points per game.

Washington didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup with the Atlanta Hawks this past Friday, but they still walked away with a 118-112 win. Washington's shooting guard Bradley Beal did his thing and shot 7-for-10 from beyond the arc and finished with 35 points.

Meanwhile, Miami was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Friday as they fell 110-104 to the New Orleans Pelicans. Miami got a solid performance out of small forward Jimmy Butler, who had 28 points and six assists in addition to eight rebounds; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the victory.

In the teams' previous meeting in January, Washington was in the race but had to settle for second with a 134-129 finish. A big part of their success was SG Jordan McRae, so the Heat will need to focus on keeping him in check if they want to improve their luck.

How To Watch

  • When: Sunday at 7 p.m. ET
  • Where: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia
  • TV: NBS Sports Washington
  • Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
  • Follow: CBS Sports App
  • Ticket Cost: $19.80

Odds

The Heat are a 4.5-point favorite against the Wizards, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 232

Series History

Miami have won 13 out of their last 19 games against Washington.

  • Jan 22, 2020 - Miami 134 vs. Washington 129
  • Dec 30, 2019 - Washington 123 vs. Miami 105
  • Dec 06, 2019 - Miami 112 vs. Washington 103
  • Mar 23, 2019 - Miami 113 vs. Washington 108
  • Jan 04, 2019 - Miami 115 vs. Washington 109
  • Nov 10, 2018 - Washington 116 vs. Miami 110
  • Oct 18, 2018 - Miami 113 vs. Washington 112
  • Mar 10, 2018 - Miami 129 vs. Washington 102
  • Mar 06, 2018 - Washington 117 vs. Miami 113
  • Nov 17, 2017 - Miami 91 vs. Washington 88
  • Nov 15, 2017 - Washington 102 vs. Miami 93
  • Apr 12, 2017 - Miami 110 vs. Washington 102
  • Apr 08, 2017 - Miami 106 vs. Washington 103
  • Dec 12, 2016 - Miami 112 vs. Washington 101
  • Nov 19, 2016 - Miami 114 vs. Washington 111
  • Feb 20, 2016 - Miami 114 vs. Washington 94
  • Jan 20, 2016 - Washington 106 vs. Miami 87
  • Jan 03, 2016 - Miami 97 vs. Washington 75
  • Dec 07, 2015 - Washington 114 vs. Miami 103
