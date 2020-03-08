Watch Wizards vs. Heat: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's NBA game

Who's Playing

Miami @ Washington

Current Records: Miami 40-23; Washington 23-39

What to Know

This Sunday, the Washington Wizards are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 120.05 points per contest. The Wizards and the Miami Heat will face off in a Southeast Division battle at 7 p.m. ET Sunday at Capital One Arena. Despite their defensive woes, Washington struts in flaunting some offensive muscle with an average of 115.94 points per game.

Washington didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup with the Atlanta Hawks this past Friday, but they still walked away with a 118-112 win. Washington's shooting guard Bradley Beal did his thing and shot 7-for-10 from beyond the arc and finished with 35 points.

Meanwhile, Miami was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Friday as they fell 110-104 to the New Orleans Pelicans. Miami got a solid performance out of small forward Jimmy Butler, who had 28 points and six assists in addition to eight rebounds; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the victory.

In the teams' previous meeting in January, Washington was in the race but had to settle for second with a 134-129 finish. A big part of their success was SG Jordan McRae, so the Heat will need to focus on keeping him in check if they want to improve their luck.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 7 p.m. ET

Sunday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia TV: NBS Sports Washington

NBS Sports Washington Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $19.80

Odds

The Heat are a 4.5-point favorite against the Wizards, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 232

Series History

Miami have won 13 out of their last 19 games against Washington.