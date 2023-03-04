Who's Playing
Toronto @ Washington
Current Records: Toronto 31-33; Washington 30-32
What to Know
The Washington Wizards will play host again and welcome the Toronto Raptors to Capital One Arena, where tip-off is scheduled for 5 p.m. ET Saturday. The neutral point spread forecasts a close one for these two.
The Wizards are hoping for another victory. They took down Toronto 119-108 on Thursday. Washington got their win on the backs of several key players, and it was center Kristaps Porzingis out in front picking up 25 points along with five rebounds.
Washington's victory lifted them to 30-32 while Toronto's loss dropped them down to 31-33. We'll see if Washington can repeat their recent success or if Toronto bounces back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 5 p.m. ET
- Where: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia
- TV: The Sports Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $19.13
Odds
The Raptors are a slight 1-point favorite against the Wizards, according to the latest NBA odds.
The line on this game has moved a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Wizards as a 1-point favorite.
Over/Under: -109
Series History
Toronto have won 23 out of their last 31 games against Washington.
