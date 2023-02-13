GLENDALE, Arizona -- Patrick Mahomes stood on the side of a crowded press conference room, hugging his wife after winning his second Super Bowl championship in four years. The joyous Mahomes was then distracted by a question regarding Andy Reid and whether he'd retire after winning his second Super Bowl title.

While Reid was giving his answer, Mahomes was shaking his head to the side. Reid isn't going anywhere as long as Mahomes is around. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback will make sure of that.

"Coach Reid has every right to retire. He's done so many good things for so long," Mahomes said. "I can tell by how much he enjoys this that that's not anywhere in the near future. I know that we'll have conversations.

"But when the time is right for him, we'll embrace it man. I'm glad that he's sticking around, because we feel like the job's not finished."

Reid picked up his second Super Bowl title Sunday, etching himself among the greatest coaches in NFL history. Reid is second in postseason wins with 22 (trailing only Bill Belichick) and became the fourth head coach with 200 wins and multiple Super Bowl titles (Belichick, Don Shula, Tom Landry).

He also became the third head coach to beat his former team in the Super Bowl, a Philadelphia Eagles team he won 130 regular-season and 10 playoff games in his 14 years there. The 64-year old Reid has accomplished it all in Kansas City, yet there's still more championships to win.

Reid loves coaching -- and he loves working with Mahomes. There's no reason to give up a good thing right now.

"Listen I'm very old, but my heart is young," Reid said emphatically. "I got asked that 50 times here and I just go whatever man, whatever. I'm good with what I'm doing right now."

Whenever Reid does decide to walk away, Mahomes will make sure his legacy will be more than wins and championships. There's a reason why Reid is one of the most respected head coaches of all time.

"He's the best coach I've ever had about how he connects with players -- from everywhere," Mahomes said. "No matter where you're from, he can connect with you. You can tell he cares about you as a man as much as he does about a player.

"If there's something that's going on in your life, he's gonna ask you about it. He's gonna ask you what's going on. He's gonna get that info from you and he's gonna do whatever he can to help.

"I think that's the biggest reason why every player that leaves Coach Reid talks so highly of him. Obviously he wants to win football games and be great, but he cares about the men that step in that locker room and how he can make them better whenever they leave it."