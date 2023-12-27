The NFL Draft is three days of entertainment. It produces blockbuster trades of players and picks such as Philadelphia acquiring A.J. Brown or Carolina trading up to No. 1 overall. Some scenarios would add even more intrigue.

Here are some of those scenarios:

Bears picking top 2 overall

If Chicago gets a top-2 overall selection, then something entertaining is going to happen. The Bears will either trade out of the pick or select a quarterback, which would set the trade of former first-round pick Justin Fields in motion. In a separate article, I dove deeper into the franchise's potential decision. It is highly unlikely that they would stick at No. 1 overall and then take a non-quarterback.

Fields has played better over the second half of the season but has just two years remaining on his rookie contract. The coaching staff could restart the financial clock at quarterback by making the change.

Cardinals picking top 2 overall

Arizona is currently in position to pick No. 2 overall. The Cardinals' situation is similar to Chicago's, but they have already made the financial investment in starting quarterback Kyler Murray. Murray's dead cap hit in 2024 is north of $81 million so taking a quarterback would be a surprise. It does put them in a position to potentially trade out of the pick for a team looking to move up for USC's Caleb Williams, North Carolina's Drake Maye, LSU's Jayden Daniels or Michigan's J.J. McCarthy.

Matthew Stafford abruptly retires

No one expects Stafford to retire at 35 years old, but weirder events have occurred. If he were to pick up and move on, it would put Los Angeles in a precarious position at quarterback. An Aaron Rodgers retirement would be unexpected because of how much time and energy he put toward rehabbing this season.

This section initially included Russell Wilson as well, but it has since been learned that he has been benched by Denver. The Broncos are another team in the quarterback pool.

A Kirk Cousins retirement would be a little less surprising despite being the same age as Wilson and Stafford. However, Minnesota may be moving on from the quarterback this offseason anyway so it does not necessarily put its plans in flux.

Jim Harbaugh takes an NFL job

Harbaugh reportedly has a very lucrative contract offer on the table from Michigan that includes a clause stating that he can not entertain taking an NFL job for a year. His reluctance to take the deal should be considered a window into his thinking.

When Kliff Kingsbury took the Arizona job, it was well known that he had a desire to work with Murray. If Harbaugh lands in the NFL with a quarterback-needy team, will he prefer to take his quarterback, McCarthy, over the likes of Williams, Maye, Daniels, etc ...?

Washington ownership mandates draft plans

Owner Josh Harris is entering his first real offseason with the Commanders. There is no precedence indicating what he may or may not demand of his front office. He signs the checks and it is reasonable to think if he wants something done his way, then it will get done his way. Examples of ownership mandating moves are littered across the league, such as Cleveland's decision to take Johnny Manziel or Carolina moving up to No. 1 overall for Young. Washington currently has the No. 3 overall selection. Will it be aggressive in trying to make a change at quarterback?

Harris does not seem like an owner that would force himself into personnel decision-making, but it is his right. He was part of the ownership group that purchased the NBA's 76ers in 2011 and hired general manager Sam Hinkie in the subsequent years. Hinkie was the curator of "The Process" that saw Philadelphia tear the organization down to the studs in order to finish low in the standings and increase their odds of receiving higher draft picks. Harris has proven to be a patient owner so there is no reason to expect otherwise in Washington.

The 2024 NFL Draft will take place from April 25-27 in Detroit. More draft coverage can be found at CBSSports.com, including the weekly updated draft order, mock drafts and a regularly available look at the eligible prospects.