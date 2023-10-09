During the college football season, Eric Galko, the Shrine Bowl Director of Football Operations and Player Personnel, will give us his breakout performers from the previous week's action -- the names you should know -- because it's never too early to talk NFL Draft. With college football's Week 6 in the books, let's dive in.

Carson Beck, QB, Georgia

Beck has just six starts under his belt, but he had a career day Saturday, setting personal bests in passing yards (389), completions (28) and touchdown passes (four) as the Bulldogs cruised past Kentucky, 51-13.

Eric Galko: "Beck and the Georgia offense (and defense) rolled against Kentucky, but for Beck, it wasn't just easy downfield throws and screen/swing passes. He had more than a few impressive deep digs, comebacks, seam throws, and more that highlighted why he has a real NFL future. Beck's timing and vision as he works through progressions shined against Kentucky, and more than a few times he showed patience and timing that's rare at the college level. Beck still has a gauntlet of a schedule to end the season, but could finish up among the highest tier of senior quarterbacks when it's all said and done."

Jack Plummer, QB, Louisville

After stints at Cal and Purdue, Plummer has found a home at Louisville. Three times this season he's completed more than 70% of his throws, including Saturday's win over Notre Dame, going 17 of 24 for a touchdown and no interceptions.

Galko: "The Cardinals are 6-0, and Jack Plummer's play is a big reason why. He, Jawhar Jordan and Jamari Thrash are one of the best QB-RB-WR combinations in the country, and Plummer's big arm from the pocket, ability to work outside the pocket and finish downfield, and ability to overcome mistakes and manage his team in long drives stands out no matter who the opponent is. Plummer and Louisville are a legitimate top team in the country, and Plummer stands out among a strong senior class."

Malachi Corley, WR, Western Kentucky

Six times last season Corley had more than 100 receiving yards in a game, and last week, for the first time in his career, he went over 200 receiving yards in a game. Not surprisingly, he's also averaging a career-best 14.5 yards per catch.

Galko: "I haven't seen it tracked anywhere, but we need a metric for yards after contact for receivers, because Malachi Corley might've had more than 100 yards purely after breaking the first tackle against Louisiana Tech. He's Deebo Samuel/Anquan Boldin-like, and shows it each and every week, and his 200-plus yard performance likely won't be the last on the season. He and Austin Reed are a fun duo to watch every week."

Jacob Cowing, WR, Arizona

The former UTEP standout brought his game to Tucson before the 2022 season and racked up 85 receptions for 1,034 yards and seven scores. This year he's off to a red-hot start, hauling in 46 passes for 387 yards with eight touchdowns, while also offering something in the return game.

Galko: "Cowing and the Arizona offense has sputtered at times this season, but his play against USC and their deep defensive backfield may have been a coming out party of sorts for the Wildcats. Cowing's twitch, lateral control and both vertical and after-catch speed and burst shined against USC, and highlighted what makes him so special. Drawing comparisons to players like Zay Flowers when scouts go through, Cowing still has a ceiling to reach that could allow him to be an early-round pick if he and the offense continue to produce like this."

Walter Rouse/Tyler Guyton, OT, Oklahoma

Rouse is a grizzled vet, starting 39 of 40 games at Stanford before transferring. And Guyton, who played in nine games last season, hasn't allowed a sack in 2023.

Galko: "Quarterback Dillon Gabriel earned the attention he received for beating Texas, and his final drive is something that will be immortalized in Red River Rivalry history. But on that last drive, the play of right tackle Tyler Guyton (a potential top-two round pick) and left tackle Walter Rouse (who blocked two rushers at the same time on the game-winning throw) shined all game against an extremely NFL-laden defensive line for Texas. Both have NFL futures at tackle, and their game against Texas will be their best evidence to NFL evaluators."

Princely Umanmielen, EDGE, Florida

According to PFF, Umanmielen had 16 hurries in 13 games last season. Through six games in 2023, he has 15 to go along with eight hits and two sacks.

Galko: "While he didn't finish with a sack, Princely had at least seven pressures (per PFF) and made his presence felt all game long against Vanderbilt. One of the best speed-to-power rushers in the country with the lateral ability to spin/dip/swim inside and out, Umanmielen showcases how he can impact an NFL game immediately as a rookie, and develop into an NFL starter."

Steve Linton, EDGE, Texas Tech

The Syracuse transfer had six sacks in 11 games for the Orange last season. He has 4.5 -- to go along with two forced fumbles -- in just six games for the Red Raiders.

Galko: "Linton has had an up-and-down season to start, like his team at Texas Tech overall, but he finally exploded for a three-sack game that he seemed due for all week. Linton is a rare mover for a 6-foot-4 edge rusher, and his ability to slide inside and out without losing speed or momentum, as well as his length to finish in the backfield, aren't often seen in the draft process. Drawing similarities by scouts to Will McDonald IV, Linton has first-round flashes that, if he can produce at a high level to end the season, can still lead to an early selection come draft day."

Quincy Riley, CB, Louisville

Riley has a nose for the ball -- he had three interceptions in 2022, and after a standout performance against the Fighting Irish over the weekend, he's logged picks in back-to–back games to go along with his six passes defended this season.

Galko: "The Louisville offense put up the points to lead the victory over Notre Dame, but it was the defense, especially the secondary, that stifled the Notre Dame big-play threats all game long. Quincy Riley had one of the team's three interceptions, with the pick coming early in the game on a perfectly covered deep route, and he almost secured another later. Riley is a fluid, sticky corner who's dominated much of this season, stepped up in a big way against Notre Dame, and is certainly on NFL radars before and after the team's upset over the Fighting Irish."