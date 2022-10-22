The NFL treats running backs very differently these days. They aren't often selected in the first round of drafts anymore, they aren't breaking the bank like wide receivers and they seemingly come a dime a dozen. At the same time, the most elite running backs are game-changers who can carry an entire offense. Christian McCaffrey is one of those backs.

This week, the San Francisco 49ers sent the Carolina Panthers 2023 second-, third- and fourth-round picks -- as well as a fifth-rounder in 2024 -- for their running back. No veteran running back has been traded for picks in the first two rounds of the draft since 2013, but the 49ers view McCaffrey as a missing piece to their offense. While the versatile playmaker racked up 2,392 yards from scrimmage and 19 touchdowns in 2019, remaining healthy has unfortunately been a struggle over the past few seasons. 49ers general manager John Lynch understands the risk involved with this move.

"Everything is a gamble," Lynch told reporters, per Pro Football Talk. "Hopefully, it's a well-thought-out gamble, and you put a lot of thought into it. I know we have. I'd also say, I believe like a lot of really good players, he's a lot more than just a running back. I think he's a perfect player for the way Kyle [Shanahan] and our offensive staff does things. I think he brings a lot more than just running back skills. He's an incredibly accomplished receiver. He's got tremendous feel. He can play with speed, he can play with power, he can play with quickness. He can do it all. And we've seen that firsthand playing against him. You've seen it right up to the last game he played. He's an excellent football player. There's no denying that and we like adding guys like that to the mix."

The 49ers offense is defined by their rushing attack, and it almost doesn't matter who's running the ball. Shanahan knows how to scheme for the ground game, and with the addition of one of the best backs in the NFL, it's fair to expect fireworks. What the 49ers gave up for McCaffrey was certainly a lot, but it shows this team is all in on competing for a Super Bowl.