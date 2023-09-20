The San Francisco 49ers and New York Giants were postseason teams a season ago and the two NFC rivals will go head-to-head on Thursday Night Football in Week 3. The 49ers are off to a 2-0 start, while the Giants needed a historic comeback after falling behind 20-0 to the Cardinals last week to avoid a disastrous 0-2 start. An ankle injury to Saquon Barkley with just over a minute left in the game could keep the all-world running back sidelined and affect many NFL props on Thursday. The latest NFL player props list Daniel Jones' over/under for total passing yards at 214.5, while his rushing yardage prop opened at 35.5 yards. Before betting any NFL props for Thursday Night Football in Week 3, you need to see the 49ers vs. Giants NFL prop predictions powered by SportsLine AI.

After analyzing Giants vs. 49ers and examining the dozens of player prop markets, SportsLine AI says 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey soars past his over/under for total rushing yards of 78.5. Since being acquired in a trade with the Panthers in the middle of the 2022 season, McCaffrey has helped guide the 49ers to a perfect 12-0 record in the 12 games in which he came out as the starting running back.

McCaffrey has produced 1,452 scrimmage yards and 12 touchdowns during that span. With a full offseason to immerse himself in the offense, he's excelled on the ground in 2023, McCaffrey rushed for 152 yards and a score in the opener against the Steelers and followed that up with 116 yards and a touchdown last week in a win over the Rams.

He's topped the 100-yard mark in five of his last seven regular-season starts and also surpassed 78.5 rushing yards in two of three postseason games last season. SportsLine AI is predicting another strong performance on TNF, projecting that McCaffrey rushes for 129 yards against a Giants defense that ranks 26th against the run over the first two weeks. See more NFL props here.

