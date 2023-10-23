The Minnesota Vikings will try to maintain their forward momentum on Monday Night Football when they host the ailing San Francisco 49ers. The Vikings (2-4) have won two of their past three, including a 19-13 road victory last Sunday against the Chicago Bears. The 49ers (5-1) come in off their first loss, a 19-17 setback to the Browns in which they missed a field goal in the final seconds. Both teams have notable injuries and 49ers receiver Deebo Samuel (shoulder) will be sidelined.

Monday's kickoff in Minneapolis is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. The latest 49ers vs. Vikings odds list San Francisco as a seven-point favorite, and the over/under for total points scored is 43.5.

49ers vs. Vikings spread: San Francisco -7

49ers vs. Vikings Over/Under: 43.5 points

49ers vs. Vikings money line: San Francisco -304, Minnesota +238

SF: 49ers are 9-10 against the spread as a road favorite since 2020.

MIN: Vikings are 7-4 ATS in their past 11 games as a home underdog

Why the 49ers can cover

San Francisco is 11-2-1 against the spread in its past 14 games and has the talent and depth to overcome injuries. NFL leading rusher Christian McCaffrey (553 yards) could be back after being injured last week. Quarterback Brock Purdy, who has 10 touchdown passes and just one interception, leads an offense that ranks sixth in total yards (371 per game) and is second in scoring (30.7 points).

Receiver Brandon Aiyuk (454 receiving yards) and tight end George Kittle (18 receptions) also have a major impact, while running back Jordan Mason averages 5.6 yards per carry. The 49ers allow 14.5 points per game, the fewest in the league. The defense leads the league in interceptions (10) and allows 198 passing yards per game (10th). See who to back at SportsLine.

Why the Vikings can cover

Quarterback Kirk Cousins leads the league's third-most potent passing offense (264 yards per game). The veteran has 1,679 passing yards, 14 touchdown passes and four interceptions. Star receiver Justin Jefferson is out, but Cousins has plenty of other options.

Tight end T.J. Hockenson has become a go-to guy and has 36 receptions, tied for 11th in the league. Receivers Jordan Addison and K.J. Osborn have combined for 491 receiving yards and six scores, and Alexander Mattison has 18 catches out of the backfield. The Vikings' defense blitzes more than any other team and Purdy averages two yards fewer per attempt against the blitz. Minnesota has 18 sacks, led by Danielle Hunter's eight, tied for most in the NFL. See who to back at SportsLine.

