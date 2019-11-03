Bills vs. Redskins: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Buffalo (home) vs. Washington (away)

Current Records: Buffalo 5-2; Washington 1-7

What to Know

Buffalo will be playing at home against Washington at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday. Buffalo has a defense that allows only 17.43 points per game, so Washington's offense will have their work cut out for them.

Last week, the Bills lost to Philadelphia by a decisive 31-13 margin. Buffalo's defeat came about despite a quality game from QB Josh Allen, who picked up 45 yards on the ground on eight carries and threw two passing touchdowns.

Meanwhile, the Redskins came up short against Minnesota, falling 19-9. QB Case Keenum had a pretty forgettable game: he fumbled the ball once.

Buffalo is the favorite in this one, with an expected 10.5-point margin of victory. They may be expected to win, but bettors beware: they are only 1-3 against the spread when favored.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the victory. A couple stats to keep an eye on: Buffalo rank third in the league when it comes to yards allowed per game, with only 303.9 on average. Less enviably, Washington is third worst in the league in yards per game, with only 261.1 on average. So the Washington squad has its work cut out for it.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: New Era Field -- Orchard Park, New York

New Era Field -- Orchard Park, New York TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $15.84

Odds

The Bills are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Redskins.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bills as a 10-point favorite.

Over/Under: 37

Series History

Washington won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.