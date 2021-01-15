Police in Parker, Colorado are investigating Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller, but they have not provided details regarding the nature of the investigation or the potential charges. Police confirmed to ESPN that "if the investigation determines a crime has occurred charges will be submitted to the district attorney's office for their review."

The Broncos said they are aware of the investigation in a statement released by the organization.

Miller has not had any off-the-field issues since 2013, when he was suspended for six games after the NFL learned he attempted to cheat a drug test. He also had an arrest warrant issued in the summer of that year after failing to appear in court for ongoing traffic violations.

Miller's future in Denver is already in doubt as he enters the final season of a six-year, $114.5 million contract signed in 2016 in which he received over $70 million in guarantees. The Broncos will save $18 million in cap space if they decline the final year of Miller's deal, where he has a cap number set at $22.125 million. Miller sat out the 2020 season due to an ankle injury.

An eight-time Pro Bowl selection and three-time First Team All-Pro, Miller has tallied 106 sacks in 135 games with the Broncos, with 216 quarterback hits and 26 forced fumbles. The 106 sacks over the last 10 seasons lead all NFL players -- and Miller didn't play a game this season -- while his 135 tackles for loss are second and 216 quarterback hits are third. Miller has the sixth-most sacks in NFL history through a player's first 135 career games, behind only Reggie White, DeMarcus Ware, Bruce Smith, Jared Allen, and Lawrence Taylor.

