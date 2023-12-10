All eyes will be on the quarterback position when the Cleveland Browns host the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday on CBS and Paramount+. Joe Flacco could get another shot under center for Cleveland after the Browns fell 36-19 to the Los Angeles Rams in Week 13, marking their second straight defeat. Meanwhile, the Jaguars, already playing on short rest, may not know until game time who their starting quarterback will be after Trevor Lawrence suffered a high ankle sprain in a 34-31 OT loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday. You can stream the game in select markets on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first 30 days when you use the promo code STREAMNFL (expires 12/31/23).

Kickoff from FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland is 1 p.m. ET. The Browns are 1.5-point favorites in the latest Browns vs. Jaguars odds, and the over/under for total points scored is 35.

How to watch Jaguars vs. Browns

Browns vs. Jaguars date: Sunday, Dec. 10

Browns vs. Jaguars time: 1 p.m. ET

Browns vs. Jaguars TV channel: CBS

Week 14 NFL picks for Jaguars vs. Browns

Before tuning into Sunday's Browns vs. Jaguars game, you need to see the NFL picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 14 of the 2023 NFL season on an incredible 176-128 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 30-20 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of last season and is 31-12 straight-up the last three weeks.

For Browns vs. Jaguars, the model is picking Jacksonville to cover the spread. Cleveland still has the first-ranked defense in the league, but gave up 36 points to the Rams last week and are at a disadvantage this week with Myles Garrett dealing with a shoulder injury. This puts the Browns in a tough position even at home since Jacksonville is 5-0 on the road this season.

The Jaguars are also 8-4-0 against the spread and have covered in two of their last three games, whereas the Browns have only covered once since quarterback Deshaun Watson was sidelined for the rest of the season. You may be able to stream the game here.

