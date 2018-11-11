Chicago vs. Detroit live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NFL on TV, stream online
How to watch Bears vs. Lions football game
Who's Playing
Chicago Bears (home) vs. Detroit Lions (away)
Current records: Chicago 5-3-1; Detroit 3-5-1
What to Know
Detroit will challenge Chicago on the road at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday. Detroit will be hoping to build upon the 20-10 win they picked up against Chicago the last time they played.
Detroit ended up a good deal behind Minnesota when they played last week, losing 9-24.
Meanwhile, Chicago entered their matchup last Sunday as the heavy favorite, and they fully lived up to expectations. They blew past Buffalo 41-9. The match was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 28-0.
Chicago's win lifted them to 5-3-1 while Detroit's loss dropped them down to 3-5-1. Last week Chicago relied heavily on Jordan Howard, who rushed for 47 yards and 2 touchdowns on 14 carries. It will be up to Detroit's defense to limit his damage.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Soldier Field, Illinois
- TV: FOX
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $107.90
Prediction
The Bears are a solid 6.5 point favorite against the Lions.
This season, Chicago are 5-3-0 against the spread. As for Detroit, they are 4-3-1 against the spread
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5 point spread, and stayed right there.
Series History
Detroit have won 5 out of their last 6 games against Chicago.
- 2017 - Detroit Lions 20 vs. Chicago Bears 10
- 2017 - Chicago Bears 24 vs. Detroit Lions 27
- 2016 - Detroit Lions 20 vs. Chicago Bears 17
- 2016 - Chicago Bears 17 vs. Detroit Lions 14
- 2015 - Chicago Bears 20 vs. Detroit Lions 24
- 2015 - Detroit Lions 37 vs. Chicago Bears 34
