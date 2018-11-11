Chicago vs. Detroit live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NFL on TV, stream online

Who's Playing

Chicago Bears (home) vs. Detroit Lions (away)

Current records: Chicago 5-3-1; Detroit 3-5-1

What to Know

Detroit will challenge Chicago on the road at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday. Detroit will be hoping to build upon the 20-10 win they picked up against Chicago the last time they played.

Detroit ended up a good deal behind Minnesota when they played last week, losing 9-24.

Meanwhile, Chicago entered their matchup last Sunday as the heavy favorite, and they fully lived up to expectations. They blew past Buffalo 41-9. The match was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 28-0.

Chicago's win lifted them to 5-3-1 while Detroit's loss dropped them down to 3-5-1. Last week Chicago relied heavily on Jordan Howard, who rushed for 47 yards and 2 touchdowns on 14 carries. It will be up to Detroit's defense to limit his damage.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday at 2:00 PM ET Where: Soldier Field, Illinois

Soldier Field, Illinois TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $107.90

Prediction

The Bears are a solid 6.5 point favorite against the Lions.

This season, Chicago are 5-3-0 against the spread. As for Detroit, they are 4-3-1 against the spread

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5 point spread, and stayed right there.

Series History

Detroit have won 5 out of their last 6 games against Chicago.