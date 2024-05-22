The Kansas City Chiefs haven't exactly stayed distraction-free in the months following their latest Super Bowl victory. But coach Andy Reid and quarterback Patrick Mahomes, the team's two most notable spokespeople, defended kicker Harrison Butker on Wednesday when asked to address the Chiefs veteran's recent polarizing commencement speech at Benedictine College.

"I know Harrison," Mahomes told reporters. "I've known him for seven years. And I judge him by the character that he shows every single day, and that's a good person. That's someone who cares about the people around him, cares about his family, and wants to make a good impact in society. When you're in the locker room, there's a lot of people from a lot of different areas of life, and they have a lot of different views on everything. And we're not always gonna agree.

"And there's certain things that he said that I don't necessarily agree with. But I understand the person that he is, and he's trying to do whatever he can to try to lead people in the right direction. And that might not be the same values as I have, but at the same time, I'm gonna judge him by the values that he shows every day, and that's a great person. ... I know what kind of person he is, and I'm gonna make sure I look at that first."

Reid echoed Mahomes' stance, standing by the three-time Super Bowl champion kicker.

"I talk to Harrison all the time," Reid said. "I didn't talk to him about this. I didn't think I needed to. We're a microcosm of life here. We're from different areas, different religions, different races. We all get along. We all respect each other's opinions. And not necessarily do we go by those, but we respect everybody to have a voice. That's a great thing about America, man. We're just a microcosm of that, and I wish -- my wish is that everybody could kinda follow that."

Asked how he might respond to women working for the Chiefs who took umbrage to Butker's comments, Reid dismissed the question, telling reporters that has not happened.

"I don't think he was speaking ill to women," Reid added. "But he has his opinions, and we all respect that. I let you guys in this room, and you have a lot of opinions that I don't like."

Butker initially received backlash -- primarily on social media -- after his wide-ranging May 11 speech, addressed to practicing Catholics, touched on a number of hot-button issues, including abortion and "degenerate cultural values." The 28-year-old kicker notably argued that women have been told "diabolical lies" about prioritizing career advancement over motherhood, and suggested Pride Month celebrates a "deadly sin." He also urged men to be more present -- and "do hard things" -- in and outside the home.

The NFL initially said in a league statement that Butker issued his remarks "in his personal capacity," and that his views do not align with those of the NFL. Commissioner Roger Goodell said Wednesday at the NFL's spring meetings, however, that the league's players and employees "have a diversity of opinions and thoughts," which is "something we treasure."

Butker, who is one of the NFL's most accurate kickers of all time in terms of career field goal percentage, briefly saw his No. 7 jersey become one of the league's top sellers after his remarks went viral.