The sixth-seeded Miami Dolphins will try to brave the elements on Saturday and record their first postseason victory in over 20 years when they visit the third-seeded Kansas City Chiefs in an AFC matchup during Super Wild Card Weekend of the 2024 NFL playoffs. The temperature is not expected to rise above 15 degrees on gameday and likely will be in the single-digits during the contest. That doesn't bode well for Miami (11-6), which has lost 10 straight games in which the temperature at kickoff was below 40 degrees and hasn't recorded a playoff victory since 2000. Kansas City (11-6), the reigning Super Bowl champion, has won four straight meetings with the Dolphins, including a 21-14 victory in Germany in Week 9 of this season.

Chiefs vs. Dolphins spread: Kansas City -4.5

Chiefs vs. Dolphins over/under: 43.5 points

Chiefs vs. Dolphins money line: Kansas City -226, Miami +184

KC: Chiefs are 4-4 against the spread at home this season

MIA: Dolphins are 1-5 ATS as underdogs this campaign

Why the Chiefs can cover

Kansas City is 0-3 all-time against Miami in the postseason, but their last playoff matchup took place in 1994. The Chiefs have won the last four regular-season meetings, most recently recording a 21-14 victory in Germany in Week 9 this campaign. The weather could help give them their first playoff win over Miami as temperatures are expected to be below 15 degrees by game time, and the Dolphins have lost 10 straight games in which it was under 40 at kickoff.

While the Chiefs' offense is not as high-powered as it had been in recent years, the team's defense is one of the best in the NFL. Kansas City ranked second this season in several categories, including total defense (289.8 yards allowed), points permitted (17.3) and sacks (57). The Chiefs were in the middle of the pack in rushing defense but fourth against the pass as they gave up 176.5 yards per contest, which should help them against a Dolphins team that led the league in passing with an average of 265.5 yards through the air. See which team to pick here.

Why the Dolphins can cover

The Dolphins are hoping the frigid temperatures don't slow them down as they possessed one of the most explosive offensive units in the NFL this season. Miami led the league in both total offense with an average of 401.3 yards and passing with 265.5 yards per contest while ranking second in scoring (29.2 points) and sixth in rushing (135.8 yards). The club recorded 30 or more points eight times and nearly broke the NFL record for most points in a game by one team (72, Washington in 1966) when they registered 70 in Week 3 against Denver.

Tua Tagovailoa was hampered by concussions last season but was in fine health in 2023 as he led the league with 4,624 passing yards and was tied for fifth with 29 touchdown tosses. Nearly half of his scoring throws went to Tyreek Hill, who shared the NFL lead with 13 TD catches. The 29-year-old wideout, who spent the first six seasons of his career with the Chiefs, was first in the league with 1,799 receiving yards and tied for second with 119 receptions - both of which were career highs, with the former breaking the franchise record he set last campaign. See which team to pick here.

