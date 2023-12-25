AFC West rivals will battle on Christmas Day as Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs host Aidan O'Connell and the Las Vegas Raiders on CBS and Paramount+. The Chiefs went on a two-game skid after defeating the Raiders on Nov. 26, but topped the New England Patriots their last time out. Meanwhile, Las Vegas is coming off of its best game of the season, steamrolling the Los Angeles Chargers, 63-21, in Week 15. You can stream the game in select markets on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first 30 days when you use the promo code STREAMNFL (expires 12/31/23).

Kickoff from Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City is 1 p.m. ET. The Chiefs are 10.5-point favorites in the latest Chiefs vs. Raiders odds, and the over/under for total points scored is 40.5. Monday's matchup can be seen live on CBS and streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Paramount+ with SHOWTIME plan, which you can now try free for 30 days with the promo code STREAMNFL.

Paramount+ is the only place to watch every minute of every NFL on CBS game this season. A subscription also gives you access to other sports content including the UEFA Champions League and Europa League, NWSL, Serie A, and countless movies and shows. You can get your first 30 days free with the promo code STREAMNFL, so sign up right here.

How to watch Raiders vs. Chiefs

Chiefs vs. Raiders date: Monday, Dec. 25

Chiefs vs. Raiders time: 1 p.m. ET

Chiefs vs. Raiders TV channel: CBS

Chiefs vs. Raiders streaming: Paramount+ (get 30 days free with promo code STREAMNFL)

Week 16 NFL picks for Raiders vs. Chiefs

Before tuning into Monday's Chiefs vs. Raiders game, you need to see the NFL picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 16 of the 2023 NFL season on an incredible 178-129 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 32-21 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of last season.

For Chiefs vs. Raiders, the model is picking Over 40.5 points to be scored. While they may look like the better team on paper, Kansas City has failed to cover the spread in three straight games and four of their last five. Andy Reid's team has, however, hit the Over in three of their last four. Mahomes and his receivers may not be clicking like they are expected to, but the Chiefs should still put plenty of points on the board.

The Raiders have hit the Over in two of their last three games. The Chiefs won't be as easy to score on as the Chargers since the defending Super Bowl champions have the fourth-best overall defense in the NFL. However, Las Vegas should keep this game close and get plenty of scoring opportunities of their own. You may be able to stream the game here.

How to watch, live stream the NFL on CBS

Now that you know what to pick, get ready to watch your live local NFL on CBS games on Paramount+ on any device you want. Don't forget you can now try Paramount+ free for the first 30 days with the promo code STREAMNFL.