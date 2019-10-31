Dolphins vs. Jets live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NFL on TV, stream online

Who's Playing

Miami (home) vs. N.Y. Jets (away)

Current Records: Miami 0-7; N.Y. Jets 1-5

What to Know

Miami is 5-1 against the Jets since November of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Sunday. Miami and the Jets will face off in an AFC East battle at 1 p.m. ET at Hard Rock Stadium. The Dolphins stagger in desperate for their first win of the season.

Miami might have drawn first blood against Pittsburgh last week, but it was Pittsburgh who got the last laugh. Miami fell to Pittsburgh 27-14. One thing holding the Dolphins back was the mediocre play of RB Mark Walton, who did not have his best game; he fumbled the ball once with only 35 yards rushing.

Meanwhile, the Jets came up short against Jacksonville, falling 29-15. The Jets' defeat came about despite a quality game from TE Ryan Griffin, who caught four passes for 66 yards and two TDs. Griffin didn't help his team much against New England two weeks ago, so this was a nice turnaround for him. Griffin's sharp afternoon set his single-game touchdown high for the season.

Both teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses last week. A pair of offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Dolphins are worst in the NFL in overall touchdowns, with only nine on the season. The Jets have experienced some offensive struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the game with the fewest passing touchdowns in the league, having accrued only five on the season. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Hard Rock Stadium -- Miami Gardens, Florida

Hard Rock Stadium -- Miami Gardens, Florida TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Jets are a 3-point favorite against the Dolphins.

Over/Under: 42

Series History

Miami have won five out of their last eight games against N.Y. Jets.