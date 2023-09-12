The Philadelphia Eagles (1-0) look to get their offense going when they kick off Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season against the visiting Minnesota Vikings (0-1) on Thursday Night Football. Philadelphia opened the campaign with a 25-20 victory at New England despite being outgained 382-251 and scoring just one offensive touchdown. The Vikings are coming off a 20-17 home loss to Tampa Bay in which they allowed the game-winning field goal with 5:10 remaining in the fourth quarter.

Eagles vs. Vikings spread: Philadelphia -7

Eagles vs. Vikings over/under: 48.5 points

Eagles vs. Vikings money line: Philadelphia -327, Minnesota +259

PHI: Eagles are 7-2 against the spread in their last nine home games against Minnesota

MIN: Vikings are 3-7 ATS in their last 10 contests, including playoffs

Why the Eagles can cover

Philadelphia got off to a strong start against New England in Week 1, building a 16-0 lead in the first quarter. The Eagles recorded both of their touchdowns in the period as cornerback Darius Slay returned an interception 70 yards for a score, while Jalen Hurts threw a five-yard TD pass to DeVonta Smith. Hurts is looking to become just the sixth quarterback in the Super Bowl era to go 19-1 or better in a 20-start span.

The 25-year-old signal-caller came up with a big performance in Philadelphia's 24-7 home victory against Minnesota in Week 2 last year. Hurts completed 26-of-31 pass attempts in that contest for 333 yards and a touchdown while also running for 57 yards and a pair of scores. Wideout Quez Watkins made two catches in the triumph, including one for a 53-yard touchdown. See which team to pick here.

Why the Vikings can cover

Minnesota is eager to bounce back from its one-score loss in Week 1 after going 11-0 in such contests last season. Despite committing three turnovers in the first half, Kirk Cousins was 33-of-44 for 344 yards and a pair of TDs against the Buccaneers. The 35-year-old quarterback recorded only three 300-yard performances in 2022, two of which came in overtime contests.

Justin Jefferson, who led the NFL with 1,809 receiving yards last year, hauled in nine passes for 150 yards in the season-opener. The 24-year-old has had nine games with at least 150 yards, the second-most through four seasons in league history behind Lance Alworth (10). With 4,975 receiving yards in 51 career contests, Jefferson is about to overtake Odell Beckham Jr. as the player to reach 5,000 the fastest in NFL history. See which team to pick here.

