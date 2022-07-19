Joe Schoen is entering his first year as the New York Giants general manager, and he is anxious about his first milestones in the role. Schoen opened up about how he feels heading into his first year in the position, and he was honest about being nervous.

Schoen said he will be a "nervous wreck" when the team's training camp practices begin July 27.

"As roster attrition sets in, that's stressful, because there's 90 guys on 32 rosters, there's only so many players out there at each position that can still function in a camp," Schoen told the New York Post. "It's always very stressful for me."

Right now the team is focused on improving and making sure it has the talent it needs to win games.

"You're watching the football, but you also want to make sure you have enough bodies that you can practice, and you want enough competition where guys have to put their best foot forward," he said. "It's a delicate balance between guys getting enough work in and being ready to play and contact and also keeping everybody healthy."

Schoen is worried about injuries and wants to ensure he is setting his players up for success.

"We've got a really good sports science department, medical department, they've been working closely with (Brian) Daboll on the practice schedules," he said. "I think we got a good plan in place."

On the status of his players right now, Schoen said, "I would expect everybody will be all right" by the time training camp starts.

The Giants went 4-13 last season and were last in the NFC East, with one of the worst records in the league. This offseason, the team has made major changes, including hiring a new GM and head coach and adding young talent like Kayvon Thibodeaux.