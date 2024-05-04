While he won't be challenging Aaron Rodgers for the starting job, Jordan Travis could end up being the steal of the 2024 NFL Draft. He's already won over his new coach, Robert Saleh, who raved about the rookie quarterback's potential shortly after the Jets drafted him in the fifth round.

Saleh also said that Travis, who has continued to work his way back from an ankle injury that was sustained during his final season at Florida State, may be ready for the start of training camp. Travis was seen working out on a bike during New York's recent rookie minicamp.

"I feel like he's kind of a ball of clay," Saleh said of Travis' combination of skills, via the team's website. "He's a tremendously talented young man and extremely gifted, especially athletically. He's got a lot of work to do, he hasn't even scratched the surface. He's winning games doing things that were just pure athleticism, and if we can tie the football part to it, I think we've got ourselves a damn good player."

Travis would have probably been drafted much higher if not for his injury. Prior to getting hurt, Travis had played brilliantly, with 20 touchdown passes against just 2 interceptions along with 7 rushing touchdowns while leading Florida State to an 11-0 start.

While things haven't gone exactly as planned, Travis ultimately ended up in a good situation. In New York, he'll get a chance to learn from four-time league MVP Aaron Rodgers and fellow veteran Tyrod Taylor. Rodgers reportedly reached out to Travis shortly after the Jets drafted him.

"It's a blessing, for sure," Travis said of the opportunity to learn from Rodgers, via Sports Illustrated. "I want to learn everything. I want to pick his brain on everything he does: how he treats his teammates, how he carries himself on the field, off the field. I can't wait."